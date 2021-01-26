Chesterfield schools' proposed $759.4 million budget looks to tackle teacher pay, again

Salary increases for teachers is at the forefront of Chesterfield County schools chief Merv Daugherty’s $759.4 million budget request unveiled Tuesday.

Approximately $25.2 million of the proposed operating budget would be used to address teacher pay and provide other staff, including school administrators, with a 2% raise. In a three-year phased plan, the new salary scale would cost a total of $46.7 million to eliminate pay discrepancies.

“I will say this, if we do not master this issue and accomplish it this year, I would consider our budget a failure,” Daugherty said at news conference Tuesday at the Chesterfield Career & Technical Center.

Daugherty’s spending plan has an additional $55.6 million in needed education funds from the current budget. The school system is projecting increases in county funding at $8.2 million and $9.7 million from state funding, leaving a $39.6 million budget gap from the proposed expected operating revenue of $719.8 million.

The school system returned $24 million to the county last year, thanks to a fiscally sound year. If the funds are returned to the schools, it could allow for a one-time transfer to occur to close in on the $39.6 million gap.