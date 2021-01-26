Chesterfield schools' proposed $759.4 million budget looks to tackle teacher pay, again

Salary increases for teachers is at the forefront of Chesterfield County schools chief Merv Daugherty’s $759.4 million budget request unveiled Tuesday.
Approximately $25.2 million of the proposed operating budget would be used to address teacher pay and provide other staff, including school administrators, with a 2% raise. In a three-year phased plan, the new salary scale would cost a total of $46.7 million to eliminate pay discrepancies.
“I will say this, if we do not master this issue and accomplish it this year, I would consider our budget a failure,” Daugherty said at news conference Tuesday at the Chesterfield Career & Technical Center.
Daugherty’s spending plan has an additional $55.6 million in needed education funds from the current budget. The school system is projecting increases in county funding at $8.2 million and $9.7 million from state funding, leaving a $39.6 million budget gap from the proposed expected operating revenue of $719.8 million.
The school system returned $24 million to the county last year, thanks to a fiscally sound year. If the funds are returned to the schools, it could allow for a one-time transfer to occur to close in on the $39.6 million gap.
The funds “would be available for use one way or the other … that we should be able to leverage for at least part of the needs,” said Robert Meister, chief financial officer for the school system.
Meister added putting the $24 million toward the funding gap “is not necessarily a sustainable use for the funds,” but nonetheless the fund balance exists.
“Teacher decompression was the drum we've been beating since last year, and I feel that that is probably our strongest mission right now ... to make sure that that happens,” School Board Chairman Ryan Harter said during Tuesday’s budget work session, adding difficult decisions will need to be made in the following weeks to keep teacher pay the top priority.
Last January, Daugherty proposed addressing teacher salary decompression, stating teachers would receive the “largest pay increase in nearly a decade,” when he presented the fiscal 2021 proposed spending plan.
The coronoavirus pandemic then hit Chesterfield, causing deep cuts in the county’s overall budget. The 2% salary increase for school employees was eliminated. The Board of Supervisors then paid for a salary study concerning the school district’s pay.
The salary study, performed by Segal, a benefits, compensation and human resources consulting firm, featured 5,600 school system employees broken down into four groups: teachers; social workers, psychologists, occupational and physical therapists; school administrators; and paraprofessional educators.
In a December letter, then-Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Leslie Haley wrote to then-School Board Chairwoman Debbie Bailey: “We are looking for schools' commitment to and prioritization of the teacher pay study, and we see this period of virtual learning as an opportunity for schools to identify savings that can be committed to overcoming the challenges regarding teacher pay.”
A starting teacher with a bachelor’s degree would see a slight increase from $45,792 to $46,000 in year one. A 35-year career teacher with a bachelor’s degree would see an increase from $65,572 to $66,466.
“We are very hopeful that the county will provide the funding and put it in our budget, so we can permanently keep moving forward with the salary structure,” Daugherty said.
Nondiscretionary increases — legally required expenses— mapped out in the spending plan include increases in retirement and health care for employees, overtime for transportation staff and fuel and vehicle maintenance.
Additionally, three nondiscretionary items cover maintaining existing positions that were paid for in the current fiscal year by Federal CARES Act grants. All full-time positions, the proposed budget is funding 44 English as a Second Language teachers, 22 counselors and 15 nurses.
Enhancements initiatives — not legally required — include adding 13 permanent substitutes in the first year of a multi-year plan to have a permanent substitute per school, personal protective equipment and 21 full-time staff members to support schools with the greatest needs.
The School Board will work through the superintendent’s plan for the next few weeks before turning over a plan to the Board of Supervisors, where school funding is housed.