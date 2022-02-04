Chesterfield schools public hearing scheduled for budget that includes $60 million for raises

The Chesterfield County School Board is working through a $846.8 million budget proposal that includes $60 million for raises for teachers, bus drivers, custodians and other employees. But the School Board would likely need to convince the county to give the system an additional $24 million - an unlikely proposition - or find other cuts in the budget to be able to fully fund the raises.
The latest proposal, for the budget year that starts July 1, includes roughly $36 million on raises for teachers and other school staff and $23.6 million to give raises to food service staff, bus drivers, custodians, security and clerical support. A school division spokesman said individual raise amounts are still being determined as part of a salary study.
The current budget devoted $25.2 million dollars to raises, with a large focus being the longstanding issue of salary compression, which occurs when new hires make nearly the same as more experienced ones.
Chesterfield schools chief Merv Daugherty's budget plan is $85.6 million higher than this year' budget, a figure almost entirely attributed to the raises. The school system is projecting increases in state funding at $46.3 million and $15.7 million in local funding from the county, leaving a $23.8 million gap in the proposal.
"We know that we have to investigate additional state and local funding," Daugherty said at a news conference last week.
Last year, when Daugherty's proposal had a $39.6 million gap, county government officials pushed back, asking for a balanced budget from the school district. The School Board trimmed Daugherty's proposal by $14.7 million last year.
"We will have the ability to look at opportunities to provide additional resources to the school system,” Deputy County Administrator Matt Harris said in an interview Friday. “The reality of the local side closing in on [a] $23 million [gap] is not feasible.”
Harris said that because of the school system’s crunched budget timeline, needing to get an approved budget to the county by March 1, it provides a disadvantage for the schools because the budget is being built without all the final details.
“The Virginia code allows me to, really forces me to, make sure that I give a budget to our school board that is in need,” Daugherty said last week. “So my job is to establish the amount of money needed and ideas needed for our school system to be successful. And so, you will hear about our investment in our workforce, our investment in our student need and our investment in infrastructure.”
Other areas of focus in the proposal include preparing for projected growth in the district’s English as a Second Language students by hiring an additional 27 ESL teachers and adding $9.7 million into the budget in response to a forecasted growth of 1,500 new students districtwide come the 2022-2023 school year.
As Chesterfield prepares to open up Moseley Elementary for the upcoming school year, the budget proposal includes $666,850 for increased personnel costs (wages and benefits) and $367,400 for operational costs, including start-up supplies for the new school.
Additional proposed budget items include: a $3 million pilot program to provide stipends for “hard to staff schools / positions,” and $2.3 million to maintain a daily increased substitute pay from $83 to $101 and pay double on hard-to-staff days.
Correcting bus driver pays comes on the heels of the district struggling to hire enough at the start of the school year. To fill a gap of roughly 100 bus drivers in the fall, the district offered raises and bonuses. In the third school year under the cloud of COVID-19, the district has also struggled to retain teachers. According to a schools spokesman as of Friday morning there are more than 200 teacher openings.
After working through the budget in various work sessions, the School Board is slated to vote on the proposal on Feb. 25, before sending the budget to the Board of Supervisors.
A School Board public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.