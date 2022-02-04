Chesterfield schools public hearing scheduled for budget that includes $60 million for raises

Last year, when Daugherty's proposal had a $39.6 million gap, county government officials pushed back, asking for a balanced budget from the school district. The School Board trimmed Daugherty's proposal by $14.7 million last year.

"We will have the ability to look at opportunities to provide additional resources to the school system,” Deputy County Administrator Matt Harris said in an interview Friday. “The reality of the local side closing in on [a] $23 million [gap] is not feasible.”

Harris said that because of the school system’s crunched budget timeline, needing to get an approved budget to the county by March 1, it provides a disadvantage for the schools because the budget is being built without all the final details.

“The Virginia code allows me to, really forces me to, make sure that I give a budget to our school board that is in need,” Daugherty said last week. “So my job is to establish the amount of money needed and ideas needed for our school system to be successful. And so, you will hear about our investment in our workforce, our investment in our student need and our investment in infrastructure.”