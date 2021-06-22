Chesterfield schools receive two vans to promote community engagement

Frazier said the renovations to the vans cost $5,000 — $2,500 for each van — and were paid for by sponsors. The bookmobile was sponsored by Towne Bank Chesterfield, while Uptown Alley, a Midlothian bowling alley, sponsored the FACE van.

The bookmobile is an extension of a program started by two Chesterfield schools employees — Lisa Signorelli, a reading specialist at Falling Creek Middle School, and Kristin Thrower, a librarian at Meadowbrook High School.

As Signorelli explained, she started delivering books to students in September . While looking for books together at Goodwill, she and Thrower decided to create a library on the go to give books to those in the community surrounding the schools.

Thrower said the students in the community around their respective schools are in a "book desert" due to lack of access to a library or transportation.

Focused on delivering books to the apartment complexes and residential areas near the schools, Thrower said when arriving in an area, the women pull out a table and carry anywhere from 200 to 300 books at one time.

"All I can think of is one book can change one life," Thrower said.