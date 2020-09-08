Connection problems to start the school year in Chesterfield; 'attempt to log in every 5 minutes.'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chesterfield County Public Schools students and teachers are experiencing trouble logging in to the district's online learning platform on Tuesday morning, the first day of school.

Chesterfield school officials sent this message to families this morning just after 8:30: "We are aware of an issue limiting capacity on our network at this moment. This is preventing some students from successfully logging onto their morning class. We are quickly working to address the issue with our server provider, and hope to have resolution shortly. We will keep you updated. We apologize greatly for the inconvenience."

At 9:51 a.m., the school division said in a tweet that while problems persisted, most students had successfully signed on in the prior 10 to 15 minutes and advised families to 'have your student attempt to log in every 5 minutes.'

What began as smooth sailing in Elizabeth Schill’s North Chesterfield apartment Tuesday morning for the first day of virtual learning went south within 20 minutes as her children’s Chromebooks stopped connecting to Chesterfield County Public Schools server.