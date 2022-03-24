Chesterfield Schools seeking multicultural leaders to participate in inaugural Learning With You program

Chesterfield County Public Schools’ office of Family and Community Engagement is seeking 25 multicultural leaders to participate in a brand-new program to learn more about the school division.

The free, four-part program, called Learning With You, “is designed to help members of the multicultural community connect with and learn more about Chesterfield County Public Schools,” according to the registration.

For the leaders who participate, they will be asked to share what they learn about the school district with their communities and recommend participants for future opportunities.

A majority-minority school district, with students of color representing approximately 54% of the overall student population, there are 103 home languages represented in the school system, with 85 represented in the English as a Second Language program, said Juan Santacoloma, the school system’s multicultural outreach specialist.

The four-part series will begin on April 27 with an overview of the school district, school board and the division’s strategic plan; followed by an operations discussion on May 4; the May 11 meeting will cover school leadership and student support services; with the program ending with opportunities for students on May 18.

“Participants will get an overview of the school division, and then take a deeper dive into topics like budgeting, instruction, operations and long-range planning. This is an opportunity to learn more about Chesterfield County Public Schools and develop an understanding of all the components that go into one of the largest school divisions in the nation,” the registration states.

Each meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the School Board Administration Building located at 9900 Krause Road. Food will be provided.

Interested participants can register through a Google form link. The form has a series of questions including if interpretation services are needed for participation; what the multicultural leader wants to learn from the program and what are two significant issues facing Chesterfield schools.