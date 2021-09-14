Chesterfield schools still have at least 100 bus driver vacancies; longtime driver dies of COVID-19

“I loved the job, I loved getting up and going out at 5 a.m. and getting to know the children and the school administrators, but that has all changed. In the past two to three years it has changed drastically to the point that I still love driving and I love my kids, but I dread waking up in the morning to drive,” York-Sartain said.

Bus drivers are being asked to drive double the number of routes because of the staff shortage. On Tuesday, York-Sartain drove six routes in the morning and six in the afternoon. In previous years, York-Sartain’s normal schedule would be three routes in the morning and three in the afternoon.

Despite the challenges, York-Sartain won’t stop driving her Chesterfield routes because, as a 40-year county resident, she likes driving areas she knows.

Last month, school and county officials announced a $3 hourly pay increase for county bus drivers and $3,000 bonuses. Bus drivers, current and future, are now receiving an hourly rate of $20.21, a bump from the previous $17.21 hourly rate.