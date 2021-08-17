Chesterfield schools weighing changes to recess

“It is not as easy as saying ‘We want to expand recess time or opportunities.’ One of the major challenges is time,” Rachel Foglesong, director of elementary education said at last Tuesday’s School Board retreat.

Mary Dunne Stewart, a Chesterfield County parent and President and CEO of Greater Richmond Fit4Kids, has researched the benefits of recess for years.

“Having more recess speaks to what’s going on right now with COVID,” Stewart said in an interview. “COVID has really shown the significant need and benefits of recess, [having] unstructured play and physical activity it’s very much a trauma-informed response. Everyone has experienced trauma, kids have experience trauma.”

Children also have had increased screen time in the past 18 months, especially those who didn’t attend in-person learning at all last year, said Stewart, whose nonprofit, which looks to improve kid’s health through physical activity and healthy eating, works with school districts in Richmond, Petersburg, Hopewell and the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico.

“Chesterfield has a good policy in place for 30 minutes of recess,” Stewart said. “I don’t think anyone is against recess, I do think there would be a scheduling challenge to make it [increased recess] happen, but I have to believe it's possible.”

Recess, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, improves a child’s memory, attention and concentration as well as reducing disruptive behavior in the classroom. It also allows for students to improve their social and emotional development, the CDC says, as recess teaches students to share and negotiate.