Chesterfield students, teachers have trouble logging in for first day of school year

All gathered around the kitchen table, Schill’s children had finished eating Honey Nut Cheerios for breakfast before logging on for the first day.

Schill’s son Trace Bell successfully logged on for his flex period at 7:30 a.m. for Manchester Middle, but when the sixth-grader tried to open up a new tab to look at his schedule, his computer screen stopped loading, kicking him out. At 8:30 a.m., Trace still could not get on and Schill’s daughter, Justice Calix, was unsuccessful in signing in for J.A. Chalkley Elementary School. Around 10 a.m. Justice successfully logged on, with Trace having success around noon.

But Schill’s oldest son, Lynn Bell, an eighth-grader at Manchester Middle, moved from his flex period into his English class with ease during the two hours of problems.

Schill, who works as a shift manager at Wendy’s, took Tuesday off to be able to help her children if anything went wrong. But if problems arise on days she’s working, then her kids will have to log on in the afternoon or early evening hours, she said. Or, when she’s working a night shift, Schill will stay awake to see them all log on in the morning before going to sleep.