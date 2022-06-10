Chesterfield supervisors to discuss filling Haley seat

Following Leslie Haley's departure, Chesterfield Board of Supervisors are convening a special meeting on Monday to detail the path forward for the open Midlothian seat.

Haley, who had held the position for nearly seven years, announced last Friday she was leaving to work for Virginia's attorney general as the deputy AG for government operations and transactions. She previously sought the Republican nomination in the AG race in 2021.

The board plans to appoint an interim representative for the Midlothian District until the special election on Nov. 8, which would determine who would complete Haley's term through Dec. 31, 2023.

A Chesterfield County media release said they would use an application process "similar to the process used to fulfill other appointments made by the Board of Supervisors."

The application for the interim position will be posted online following Monday's meeting, where supervisors will detail a hiring timeline.

Minimum qualifications to be considered for the seat include residing in the Midlothian district; being available to attend the four upcoming and already-scheduled board meetings; serving on other boards or commissions; completing a "State and Local Statement of Economic Interests" to identify potential conflict; and agreeing to a background check to ensure the individual has not be convicted of a felony.

In an undated resignation letter posted to the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors' agenda for the Monday meeting, Haley wrote she leaves "feeling like this has been a job well-done with the team I had the opportunity to work with both on the Board of Supervisors and county staff."

"While I will miss you all," Haley said. "I am only a phone call away."