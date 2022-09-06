Chesterfield teachers union to campaign for collective bargaining rights

The Chesterfield Education Association is the latest teachers union in Virginia to pursue the right to collectively bargain.

Although a state law repealing the ban on collective bargaining for local government workers went into effect more than a year ago, only two school divisions have passed a resolution to allow collective bargaining – Richmond city and Arlington.

Until last year, Virginia was one of three states where local government and school board employees were barred from unionizing. A compromise bill passed in 2020 overturned the ban, but included the caveat that individual localities must vote to allow its employees to negotiate.

“The option is there but we don't see a lot of take up, partly because it's got to go through a political process,” said Rip Verkerke, director of employment and labor law studies at the University of Virginia law school.

Of Virginia’s 132 school divisions, the Chesterfield Education Association is one of eight other local teachers unions actively pursuing a resolution from its school boards, according to the Virginia Education Association.

“Authorizing collective bargaining shifts the balance of power in the direction of the workers … and so I suspect that even fairly progressive jurisdictions may have mixed feelings about the possibility of authorizing collective bargaining and that probably accounts for the slowness of their takeoff of this new right,” Verkeke said.

CEA President Christine Melendez announced the campaign Friday, and said the union will work this fall to connect with staff and collect signatures. Signed authorization cards can be used to trigger an election among workers after the school board has passed a resolution, or to force the board to take a vote if it doesn’t willingly introduce a resolution.

The Richmond School Board in December became the first in Virginia to recognize teachers’ rights to negotiate contracts. The Arlington School Board voted in favor of a similar resolution this May.

“We need to have a say in our contracts because when they are short and vague, we get taken advantage of. People burn out and leave, creating instability for our students,” said Chesterfield teacher Elise Petersen-McMath in the CEA’s announcement. “A good contract is long and explicit, spelling out exactly what is and is not in the job description, including the materials we need to do our job.”

Some local teachers unions, like Henrico's, are still in the planning process. The Henrico Education Association’s collective bargaining committee has been meeting for more than a year, but hasn’t yet approached the board. HEA President Patrick Miller said the union will be working on that this school year.

“I'm feeling good about Henrico educators understanding why this is something that we do, and I'm feeling good about our ability to convey that not just to the school board, but to the Henrico community at large,” Miller said. “We're definitely looking for support from parents and families, because improving our working conditions will improve their students' learning conditions by getting us what we need to teach our kids.”