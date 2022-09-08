Chief operating officer at William & Mary takes executive job at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has hired Amy Sebring as its chief operating officer and executive vice president. Sebring is currently COO at William & Mary, where she oversees finances and the university's response to the pandemic.

At Tech, Sebring will lead the university's finances, information technology, human resources, policy and governance and planning and facilities.

"She supported the William & Mary community to keep teaching and learning, keep working and keep our students on track to their degrees through unprecedented disruptions," said Katherine A. Rowe, William & Mary's president.

"She departs a W&M that is stronger in every way for her leadership. Virginia Tech is fortunate to have secured such a talented and caring public servant."

Sebring joined William & Mary in 2016 as chief financial officer. She became COO in 2020. Before William & Mary, she was the senior associate dean for finance and administration at Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Medicine and executive director and chief operating officer of MCV Associated Physicians.

She starts at Virginia Tech on Nov. 1.