Childhood obesity vs. a Petersburg schools nutrition expert

There was a problem with the chicken nuggets.

The breaded hunks of chicken, served to 4,000-plus students at Petersburg City Public Schools, met the federal government’s standards for calories, saturated fat and sodium. But they had no taste, and the kids were losing interest.

Sandy Stokes, the school district’s nutrition supervisor, called the nugget maker, Tyson Foods Inc., and asked for help. Tyson tweaked the recipe and delivered a tempura-battered chicken nugget. It was sufficiently healthy, and — even better — the kids gave their approval.

In order to battle childhood obesity, Stokes and other school nutrition leaders must strike a balance, serving dishes that are low in fat and calories and still appealing to kids.

“You have to find food the kids like that are a nutritionally superior product,” Stokes said.

The factors that lead to children gaining too much weight are numerous, including food deserts, lifestyle choices and possibly a child’s own genes.

Petersburg has the second-worst access to healthy foods in the state, according to the study, meaning residents are more likely to visit convenience stores and fast-food restaurants than grocery stores and farmers markets. Residents who live in hotels can buy only as much milk and juice as they can squeeze in a mini-fridge.

The federal government regulates the calories, sodium and fat a public school can serve its students each week. If Stokes comes across a menu item with too much fat, she crosses it off the list, because it will throw off the rest of her health budget.

If she orders a dish that’s healthy but unpopular, she calls the distributor and asks them to make something new. School lunches are a big business, and manufacturers are eager to please their customers, Stokes said.

She and the distributors come up with ways to make fan-favorite dishes less unhealthy, such as chicken nuggets with whole grain flour and pizza with low-fat mozzarella cheese.

“It’s all a balancing act,” Stokes said. “The leaps and bounds we’ve come in the last 25 years and the regulations that keep us on our toes definitely have made a difference.”

Portion sizes are another way to keep meals healthy. At McDonald’s, students might order 20 chicken nuggets, fries and a Coke. In school, they’ll receive five nuggets, a whole grain roll, two fruits and two vegetables.

Children often aren’t eating healthy food outside of school, so convincing them to eat healthy in school can be a challenge, Stokes said. The school serves breakfast and lunch, making school meals a significant portion of a student’s nutrition. The government requires them to take a fruit or vegetable on their tray.

Because of Petersburg’s demographics, every student in the district receives free meals.

The employees working the kitchens assemble grocery items received from various vendors, such as Hanover County-based RRS Foodservice. One company provides the milk, another the bread, and another the fruits and vegetables.

Schools also can order items directly from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But students didn’t like the taste of the government hamburgers, so Stokes decided to buy hamburgers from a vendor and take the USDA’s low-fat cheese and use it to make pizza.

While Petersburg residents have limited access to healthy foods, access to exercise opportunities isn’t lacking, according to the University of Wisconsin data. Nine out of 10 residents can enjoy such amenities as parks, basketball courts, recreational leagues and the Appomattox River.

The varsity football team at Petersburg High has grown to 40 kids, and the district is adding a middle school team, said Bill Lawson III, the school’s athletics director. It already added cheerleading at the junior varsity and middle school levels. Outside of school, the city provides low-cost youth baseball and soccer leagues for youngsters.

But exercise is a small component to weight loss, said Dr. Carl B. Rountree, executive medical director for women’s and children’s services for Bon Secours Richmond. Diet is a much larger factor.

Much of his work combating childhood obesity involves education — just not the kind of education most people think. It’s a misconception, Rountree said, that school-age children need to learn which foods are healthy and which aren’t. Kindergartners know French fries are bad and broccoli is good, he said.

Instead, he teaches children about the importance of dieting and willpower. He talks about portion size and ways to choose healthier options. For older, more advanced kids, he explains how lifting weights and building muscle can change a body’s metabolism.

There might be a genetic component to obesity, the doctor added. But genes aren’t a major focus of Rountree’s work, because genes can’t be changed. Kids who are at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes are prescribed a drug called metformin, which helps control high blood sugar.

Enacting change during childhood is critical to a kid’s future health, Rountree said.

A child who becomes obese as a toddler and remains obese until age 14 is less likely to lose weight as an adult. An obese toddler who loses weight as an adolescent has a much better likelihood of remaining healthy through adulthood.

Education is just one component. Fighting childhood obesity is like fighting climate change, he said. There are numerous components to address, including screen time, lifestyle choices, access to healthy foods and poverty rates.

“It is a complicated problem,” Rountree said. “It’s got a simple label.”

Next month, the Petersburg school division is scheduled to receive its first shipment of fresh vegetables from Virginia farms.

The district recently partnered with a grocery delivery company, 4P Foods, to bring Virginia-grown vegetables to school cafeterias in a pilot program.

The order will include beets from Kirby Farms in Hanover and apples from Saunders Brothers Farm Market in Nelson County. Accustomed to receiving only common varieties of apples, Petersburg students will finally get to try Jonagolds and Empire apples.

The local farm initiative comes in addition to the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, a USDA-sponsored program that brings diverse fruits to elementary students who may not otherwise have the opportunity to try them.