At just two months pregnant, Leah Keuper already felt “behind the eight ball” when she and her husband started applying for child care for their unborn child.

Parents in the Richmond area said they have faced waitlists that are several months, and even years, long. The extreme waitlists coupled with the hefty price tag of childcare drives some parents to question whether leaving the workforce altogether would be easier and less expensive.

Keuper and her husband Andy Duffy, who now have a 4-month-old baby girl named Margot, said their search started with center-based care but eventually expanded to include anything and everything they could find that was within a reasonable distance of their new home in Fulton Hill.

“At a certain point it became, I just need somewhere to keep her alive while I’m at work because I don’t have room to be picky anymore,” Keuper said.

The couple knew they wanted to start a family sometime in the near future, but the pregnancy itself was unplanned. Keuper said she thought starting applications at two months pregnant, instead of before the pregnancy began, would give them enough time to find a day care.

That left them in the dust.

The childcare industry reached a tipping point during the COVID-19 pandemic, both for parents and childcare providers. Though it has leveled off a bit, the struggle to find affordable quality child care remains a struggle for many – especially for middle class families who make too much to receive government subsidies but not enough to afford nannies.

For Keuper, the hardship didn’t stop at the long waitlists. Center-based care options ranged between $350 and $400 per month, putting costs somewhere in the region of $1,600 per month. Both she and her husband have stable office jobs, but the cost would have been difficult.

“That basically means that I would make no money,” Keuper said. “It’s very close to not making sense for me to work, but for my mental health, I need to work.”

Center-based care refers to commercialized day cares, often with multiple classrooms and age groups up to 5 years old. In-home care is usually run from a personal home and capped at 12 children. Keuper said that although she preferred center-based care, she was able to find an in-home provider that wasn't certified. Home-based child care providers that serve less than five children can apply for voluntary registration, but it is not legally required.

She was able to find the provider just a few weeks before returning from her three-month maternity leave.

“Finding child care has been the most stressful part about having a baby,” Keuper said.

How much does child care cost?

Her experience is hardly an anomaly with parents across the Richmond area.

Danielle Phelps, a resident of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood, started looking for care for her newborn twins before they were born earlier this year. She went to the Department of Social Services website to find accredited providers. That process worked for her when her now-8-year-old son was born. This time around, she was astounded by the long waitlists.

Phelps said all of the centers she called within a manageable distance of her home wouldn’t have spots for her twins until at least 2024.

“Once I couldn’t find a center, I flipped to looking for in-home day cares that were certified,” Phelps said. “A lot of the issues with those folks was that they weren’t accepting children under six months. But the prices with those were just as much as the centers, if not more.”

The average annual cost for center-based care in Virginia is $11,579, according to the 2023 Kids Count Databook, an annual child care statistics. That report said the average cost for in-home care was $8,843.

Families who spoke to The Times-Dispatch said their quoted center-based prices totaled between $13,000 and $20,000 per year, without much difference between center-based and in-home care.

The cost was a burden on the paychecks of Phelps and her husband, who have middle-class corporate jobs. With twins, the average cost in the region came out to more than $2,000 per month. Phelps said center-based care and in-home costs were around the same for her. The providers didn’t offer discounts for twins, or have a guarantee that both babies would have spots open at the same time.

The couple eventually turned to a local network of Facebook groups for people looking for child care. Many of those are in-home providers or nannies with backgrounds in child care.

“We did go meet her and looked around her house,” Phelps said. “It did make me feel more comfortable, but honestly we just went off vibes because you don’t really know until you’re there if things are going to be a good fit.”

The limited child care options come as the Richmond region also experiences a sharp population increase. The area ranked as the fastest-growing in Virginia for two years straight, according to the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia. The result has been shortages in available housing and services.

COVID-19 upended childcare providers

The post-pandemic childcare landscape has improved some since 2021, but still leaves many parents struggling to find care for their children.

Access to care has largely been hindered by the number of child care workers. Nationally, the workforce dropped by more than one-third during the first two months of the pandemic, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Child care workers dropped from nearly 1.1 million to 677,000 in April 2020. As of April 2023 that number has rebounded to 996,000.

To help alleviate the workforce shortage, the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation launched the Early Educator Fast Track Initiative throughout Central Virginia. The program aims to connect 18 early childhood education programs in Richmond, Henrico, Petersburg, and Chesterfield with 62 newly trained early childhood educators.

The trainees will be paid $17 an hour, which is considered a competitive wage in the industry, and receive four weeks of paid online and on-site training. Trainees are also guaranteed job placement, and bonuses at six months and one year of employment.

“It's definitely difficult to recruit new employees. The labor market is really tight, and early care and education is unfortunately a lower wage profession right now,” said Karin Bowles, vice president of strategy for VECF. “We do believe that the low wage is part of the issue… You have other jobs paying similarly… fast food, big box stores. People are leaving [the industry] to work in places that can pay them $1 or $2 more” per hour.

Virginia's median wage for child care workers was listed at $13.48 per hour in 2022, according to the BLS, which comes out to around $28,000 per year. That was slightly below the national wage of $13.71.

The YWCA Sprout School, a childcare provider with three locations in Richmond, found an influx of qualified workers through the VECF fast track program.

“The candidates that we're seeing, although they may not have specifically daycare or preschool experience, we're seeing family members that have worked as soccer coaches [or] people who have worked in elementary schools as a classroom helper or an assistant,” said Kristen Evans, director of human resources at YWCA Sprout School.

Emily Griffey, a policy analyst for Voices for Virginia’s Children, said that significant improvements have been made to the state’s child care system since the worst days of child care during the pandemic. But, individual challenges remain.

How Virginia compares in child well-being

Virginia was ranked 14 in overall child well-being by the 2023 Kids Count Data Book, an annual report tallying child care statistics. Virginia ranked 12th in economic well-being, with fewer children living in poverty compared to other U.S. states and more parents with stable jobs. The commonwealth was ranked 10th in education, with comparably more children ages 3-4 in school, and greater reading proficiency among young children.

YOUR TURN Are you a Richmond-area resident who has had trouble finding child care? Share your story. Join the conversation at go.richmond.com/childcare.

Over the past few years, several important changes to Virginia’s child care system have shifted the landscape.

The Virginia Department of Education expanded the number of people eligible for child care assistance through the federal Child Care Development Block Grant. Families were previously required to have a job in order to apply for funds. Now they can apply while looking for work.

The new framework also expands eligibility to include lower-middle-class incomes. Families earning 85% of an area’s average median income can get assistance. The previous criteria was anyone up to 185% of the federal poverty line. For a family of three that is an annual household income of $45,991.

The new threshold is typically equivalent to between 300% and 350% of the poverty line. For a family of three, that is an annual household income between $74,580 and $87,010.

The new threshold expands eligibility to families with incomes too high to be eligible for government subsidies like Medicaid and SNAP, but not high enough to afford quality child care.

“That helps provide economic stability because when you’re slightly above the poverty line, you’re not necessarily economically secure, particularly with how much inflation has rocked families these days,” Griffey said.

The Virginia Department of Education also switched its reimbursement methodology for child care providers. Rather than looking at market-based reimbursement, the new methodology factors in the true costs of running a child care facility, factoring in inputs like staff wages, facility safety and curriculum.

Griffey said the methodology change should help increase wages of child care workers.

What comes next for families

Hanover mother Krystina Askew said she and her husband faced the same pitfalls as other parents who spoke with The Times-Dispatch.

They’ve been able to use a nanny share program – where two or more families split the cost of an in–home nanny – while also calling around to see if they can find a slot for their twins when they turn two years old later this year.

Center-based care providers are “not even sure if they will have two slots open up at the same time for both of my twins,” Askew said. “Some centers have told me that you can alternate, that people rotate their twins all the time. I [thought]: that is not a solution to my problem.”

On top of finding spots for her twins at a center, Askew said the added cost of twins has been a hurdle. Most centers don’t provide much more than a 10% discount on tuition for additional children.

“That [cost] was a catalyst for us in trying to decide if one of us should be a stay-at-home parent because we still need gas, cars and food,” Askew said.

She said the system is “not working for anybody I know who is having kids.”

At the St. James Children’s Center in downtown Richmond, the staff and parents seem to bypass many of the issues that middle-class families and other providers face. The nonprofit serves children regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

“We can do it with philanthropic dollars. But we are not the norm of what goes on,” said Winnie Canup, development director at St. James Childcare Center.

About 20% of the center’s $1 million annual budget comes from tuition. The other $800,000 is from philanthropic contributions. The center is housed by St. James Episcopal Church, but is not religious.

Tuition is charged on a sliding scale based on the families’ income.

“We serve a diverse group of families and children... We just meet them where they are,” said Dihanne Whittington, executive director at St. James Childhood Center. “We have a compassionate, loving staff that really embodies what you want your children to be around every day, be taught by, be loved by.”

St. James purposely keeps its enrollment at 75% lower-class families, whose income is under 300% of the federal poverty line.

“We intentionally build the classes so that about 25% are from more affluent families,” Canup said. “In building that model, which is intentionally diverse, we really do try to model the world we want to live in and we want families to live in.”

Some low-income families receive government subsidies and do not pay for childcare. The highest tuition at St. James for affluent families is $225 a week.

For about 75% of families served by St. James, there is no waitlist.

“There's a different mentality when you have the luxury of having some means. Our lower-income families don't think six months ahead, that in six months their child will be two and be eligible for this place,” Canup said. “They call when they get a job and they want to come in tomorrow. Because we intentionally balance our classrooms, we tend to have more affluent families on the waitlist.”

The teachers at St. James are salaried and receive two weeks of paid time off. For those who choose to have healthcare, the center pays for 70% of it.

“We really, really recognize the professionalism of this field. Teachers are really working hard to make a difference in kids’ lives, and we try to compensate them for that,” Canup said. “Quality care is really expensive. It’s expensive to provide and it’s expensive for parents.”

Shaneka Charles, who has a daughter who attends St. James, said it has been a godsend.

Her daughter was diagnosed with autism while attending the childcare center, and the staff worked with her through the process and helped her daughter to thrive.

The center “did a wonderful job and now my daughter is talking, singing her letters, ABCs. They had so many people working with her,” Charles said. “They go hard for you, hard for your kids.”

Charles had inquired with other childcare centers in the past that charged $300 or $400 a week.

“That’s ridiculous for a mom like me who just takes care of her daughter and tries to be able to survive with food and clothing,” Charles said. “This inflation can affect so many families and cause them to not be able to have [anybody] to watch their kids.”