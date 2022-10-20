'Children will die,' trans advocate tells state board regarding model policies

When Oliver Lesher’s family in Chesterfield County discovered he was transgender, his grandmother condemned him and it caused ruptures in family relationships that resulted in him being asked to leave home.

“Overnight, I lost everything,” Lesher told the State Board of Education Thursday.

Despite being thrown out, Lesher said he was one of the lucky ones because days later he moved into a dorm at the University of Virginia. Lesher, who last month founded the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective, a nonprofit, is now a third year at UVa, studying English and media studies.

“I had somewhere to go, [but] a lot of these other [transgender] kids don’t,” Lesher said. “At 18 years old, some of them are thrown out onto the streets. How are they supposed to finish high school when they’re on the streets?”

Lesher, along with dozens of other transgender people, parents of transgender children, community members, and advocates, spoke out against the Youngkin administration’s new model policies that walk back protections for transgender and nonbinary students. About half as many, who oppose the guidelines, spoke in favor of the model guidelines during the meeting at the James Monroe Building in Richmond.

The state Board of Education meeting was filled to capacity before the 9 a.m. start , and participants who couldn’t fit in the standing-room only boardroom watched the meeting on TV from an overflow room downstairs. Speakers traveled from around the state, including Newport News and Fredericksburg to speak at the meeting.

Those in support of the Youngkin administration's policy, which will undo efforts by then-Gov. Ralph Northam's administration to accommodate transgender students, lined the front row of the meeting holding signs that read “protect every kid.”

The State Board of Education has no formal role in implementing the model policies. Gov. Glenn Youngkin expects local school boards across the state to approve the guidelines, which have garnered nearly 60,500 comments as of 1 p.m. Thursday, The 30-day public comment period for the proposed guidelines ends this coming Wednesday.

In response to a reporter's questions, a Youngkin spokesperson replied with a previous statement from the governor regarding the adoption of the policies.

"Well, it's the law," Youngkin had said during a Loudoun County appearance last month. "So I don't really have a lot of patience for folks that see a law and don't comply with it.

“And just like everything else, protecting parents' fundamental rights to make decisions for their children is in the Virginia code. And I fully expect that each one of the school divisions should comply.

"As I said, there is a 30-day comment period and then local school boards need to go through the process of issuing their policy that is consistent with the model policy. It's in the Virginia Code."

No state funding is tied to legislative mandate, and only about 10% of school divisions had adopted the Northam administration’s model policies regarding accommodations of transgender students. But school boards that don’t comply with the law are subject to civil litigation. According to Virginia law, any public school parent who is aggrieved by an action of a school board can petition the circuit court to review the action.

Last month, Youngkin quietly authorized the undoing of the Virginia Department of Education policy that protects transgender students, in order to provide more parental control. Legal experts have questioned the policy’s legality.

The “2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity And Respect For All Students And Parents In Virginia’s Public Schools” will require students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

The document cites the case of Grimm v. Gloucester, in which the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond found in 2020 that the Gloucester County School Board had violated former student Gavin Grimm’s constitutional rights when it banned him from using the boys school bathrooms.

The Youngkin administration’s model guidelines repeatedly assert parents’ rights to make decisions with respect to their children’s upbringing. They cite U.S. Supreme Court rulings and a Virginia law that says: “A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent’s child.”

During the September appearance in Loudoun County, Youngkin was asked what he would say to transgender students who are concerned that they are not supported at home.

“I would say trust your parents,” Youngkin said. “At the moment where there are very difficult issues in families — challenging issues in families — families come together. And this is why parents, in fact, have a role in their children’s lives.”

Guin Hartinger, a transgender Richmond resident, told the Board of Education Thursday: “If you enact these policies, children will die.

“[Gov.] Glenn Youngkin does not care about the outcomes for trans nonbinary youth,” Hartinger said. “He says to trust your parents, knowing full well that many of those parents will make their children homeless for being queer.”

Thousands of Virginia students at roughly 100 public schools statewide walked out of school Sept. 27 in protest over the administration’s new model policies.

Carla Pratt, the pastor of Ginter Park Presbyterian Church in Richmond, spoke in opposition to the proposed guidelines.

“One of the things I’ve had to come to terms with in my ministry is how much harm the Christian church has done to the [LGBTQ] community. “It was in church I learned homosexuality was a sin.”

“I have come to believe as many Christians believe that the beauty and complexity of God is reflected in the full spectrum of humanity, including the spectrum of queerness. I have learned to celebrate a world in which children can explore their identities, express themselves, ask for what they need and be appreciated for who they are, even when what they’re feeling and wanting does not conform to our expectations around gender or sexuality.”

The model policies will require parental approval of changes to a student’s name, along with any nicknames or changes in pronouns, and require student participation in school athletics and activities to be based on “biological sex.”

Todd Gathje, director of government relations at The Family Foundation, a faith-based organization, said parents’ rights are being undermined.

“There is a dangerous thing developing that parents’ rights don’t matter, ” Gathje said at Thursday’s meeting.

A middle school teacher, according to Gathje, submitted a public comment stating that if a child doesn’t have a safe environment at home that it is their job as a teacher to provide safety in the classroom.

“That’s a public school teacher admitting to undermining parental rights and their values,” Gathje said.

Julie Perry, a history teacher in Fairfax County, spoke generally in support of the governor's proposed policies. Perry, who ran as a Republican last year for the House of Delegates, losing to Democrat Irene Shinn, said that she has many teaching colleagues who think like her but are terrified to speak out for fear of retaliation.

“This is about going after any teacher that does not agree with the left’s ideology,” Perry said through tears. “If this continues, we're going to lose this country.”

Perry said that she knows students at her school who are afraid to use the girls’ bathroom.

Morgan Meadows, a counselor in the Henrico Schools division, told the board Thursday that the proposed policies would negatively affect school accreditation by exacerbating school avoidance and absenteeism among LGBTQ students.

“When a queer student comes to my office and says they want to get their GED because they just cannot stand being here anymore – which has just happened on multiple occasions – I do what is best for them,” Meadows said.