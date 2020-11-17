Children's Hospital kicks off $100 million campaign to fund 'Wonder Tower'

With its new building, Children's Hospital will be able to treat more kids and do it better, Neujahr said. And it’ll attract quality pediatricians, too

The 500,000-square-foot inpatient facility is being constructed alongside the Children’s Pavilion, the hospital's outpatient facility located on East Broad Street in between North 10th and North 11th Streets that opened in 2016. It has two outpatient operating rooms and provides imaging services, among others.

On the East Marshall Street side of the block is where the new tower will stand, where the Virginia Eye and Ear Hospital used to exist. Construction on the Wonder Tower began in June 2019.

Children's Hospital's other location, on Brooke Road, will continue to treat children with long-term needs who cannot live at home. In 2010, Children’s Hospital and VCU Children’s Medical Center combined to form the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The tower will be VCU’s first dedicated inpatient building for pediatric care.

The facility will eliminate overcrowding in the current building. The current pediatric capacity is 36 patients. When the number rises beyond that, families have to double up in each room.

The new building will have 72 beds in single-patient rooms with the capacity to expand to 120.