Children's Hospital trying to raise $100 million to fund 'Wonder Tower'

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University is trying to raise $100 million to help fund its new 16-story downtown facility on East Marshall Street dubbed the Wonder Tower.
The $100 million represents about one-quarter of the total cost of the project, which will alleviate overcrowding in the general hospital space, consolidate treatment under one roof and provide medical services to children not currently available in the area.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime transformational project for kids, for families, for this community,” said Elias Neujahr, CEO of Children’s Hospital.
Scheduled to open in the spring of 2023, the tower will provide an inpatient facility and emergency room and allow the health system to provide services currently unavailable in Richmond. That means fewer families will have to leave town for treatment, Neujahr said.
The emergency department will be a Level I trauma center, giving it the capability to treat children with the most severe injuries, such as from gunshots and car accidents. It will have a helipad on the roof and will be the only facility of its kind in the Richmond area.
Designed for the specific needs of pediatric patients, the design includes foldout couches for family members to rest and gathering spaces for families. The colors and artwork in the halls will be for kids, too. It will feel different than an adult hospital, Neujahr said.
With its new building, Children’s Hospital will be able to treat more kids and do it better, Neujahr said. And it will attract quality pediatricians, too.
The 500,000-square-foot inpatient facility is being constructed alongside the Children’s Pavilion, the hospital’s outpatient facility located on East Broad Street in between North 10th and North 11th streets that opened in 2016. It has two outpatient operating rooms and provides imaging services, among others.
On the East Marshall Street side of the block is where the new tower will stand, where the Virginia Eye and Ear Hospital used to be. Construction on the Wonder Tower began in June 2019.
The other location of Children’s Hospital, on Brook Road, will continue to treat children with long-term needs who cannot live at home. In 2010, Children’s Hospital and VCU Children’s Medical Center combined to form Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The tower will be VCU’s first dedicated inpatient building for pediatric care.
The facility will eliminate overcrowding in the current building, where the pediatric capacity is 36 patients. When the number exceeds that, families have to double up in each room.
The new building will have 72 beds in single-patient rooms with the capacity to expand to 120.
Children’s Hospital has hired 150 pediatricians over the past decade, and the demand for their services has risen, said Lauren Moore, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation, an independent charity that supports the mission of the hospital.
For example, the health system recently added a congenital heart surgery program that was not available in Richmond before, which brought new patients to the hospital.
There’s also greater need to treat some conditions, including mental health and allergies, she said.
Because of the pandemic, the foundation has changed the way it asks for donations. Without in-person events, it’s meeting donors on the phone and on Zoom and is asking for contributions through advertising and telling the hospital’s story through direct mailing. Reserves and revenues from VCU Health will cover the remaining $300 million cost of the project.
The pandemic slowed the end date of the tower from late 2022 to spring 2023. But it should not further delay the building’s completion, Moore said.
“We feel confident in our ability to get there,” she said. “We’re not going to let it hold us back.”
This is the 100th anniversary of Children’s Hospital, which had been known as Crippled Children’s Hospital and opened in response to another epidemic. In its early years, the hospital treated children for polio.
