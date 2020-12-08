Clinical trial begins at VCU, VA to test Vitamin C as treatment for COVID

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sixty patients will be enrolled in this trial, which started Tuesday, with half receiving the Vitamin C and half receiving the placebo. Researchers will watch to see if Vitamin C prevented long-haul symptoms, if patients are later re-admitted to the hospital and if their length of stay in the hospital changed. It will be a smaller trial, known as a safety trial, because Vitamin C can cause kidney stones as a side effect. If the results of the safety trial suggest Vitamin C is safe and effective, a larger trial would be conducted afterward.

Patients who receive the Vitamin C will get up to 15 grams a day for four days, receiving 4,000 to 5,000 times the amount normally found in the blood stream. Vitamin C is effective at treating patients early in their illness, as soon as they go on oxygen, Fowler said.

In 2017, VCU and six other hospitals completed a four-year trial using Vitamin C to treat sepsis, a body-wide inflammation as a response to infection, and acute respiratory failure. Patients who received the treatment did not have significantly better results of organ failure. But they were more likely to survive and spend less time in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Markos Kashiouris at VCU will lead the study, and Dr. Brian Davis at the VA is also part of the team. The trial is funded by MCV Foundation, Fowler said.