'Cocktails or schools,' Chesterfield School Board says high COVID community transmission led to systemwide closure

Last week’s decision to pull students out of school came as the county’s seven-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people reached 26.5. Earlier this month, school officials announced that once the seven-day average hit a threshold of 25, the division would return to full-time virtual learning.

On Monday, the county’s seven-day average per 100,000 people was 25.6. The average reached 28 on Thanksgiving. Also on Monday, Chesterfield had recorded 9,323 coronavirus cases, 496 hospitalizations and 131 deaths, according to the state health department.

“The community needs to pick cocktails or schools. I mean because literally the community transmission rate is so high and that’s why we had to shut down our schools, not because our mitigation strategies were not successful,” said School Board Chairwoman Debbie Bailey.

When deciding to send back middle and high schoolers, the health committee went against its own metrics to keep students and educators safe. Using three coronavirus metrics -- the seven-day average of cases, case positivity rate and school readiness -- the school system was in the moderate risk category when the district’s oldest students were given the all-clear to head back to school.