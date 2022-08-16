Collective bargaining for Richmond Public School units begins next month

Last December, the Richmond School Board became the first in the state to grant collective bargaining rights to its teachers and staff. In April, the School Board certified the results of the exclusive bargaining representative election which, as a result, named the Richmond Education Association as the representative for four bargaining units: teachers, instructional assistants, care and safety, and food and nutrition employees.
At Monday’s School Board meeting, RPS Chief of Staff Michelle Hudacsko said that members of the superintendent's administration met in July with REA and representatives of each of the four units to discuss potential collective bargaining topics. All present agreed to the bargaining topics of compensation and the definition of additional duties/compensation for additional duties.
The School Board did not have any questions or comments related to collective bargaining Monday.
Prior to a Richmond school board meeting at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras, third from left, posed for a photo with teachers and supporters of collective bargaining. They attended the meeting to push that agenda. School board chair Cheryl Burke, fourth from left, was also in the photo.