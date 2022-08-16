Collective bargaining for Richmond Public School units begins next month

The Richmond Education Association is set to begin its initial contract negotiations with the school district next month.

Last December, the Richmond School Board became the first in the state to grant collective bargaining rights to its teachers and staff. In April, the School Board certified the results of the exclusive bargaining representative election which, as a result, named the Richmond Education Association as the representative for four bargaining units: teachers, instructional assistants, care and safety, and food and nutrition employees.

Collective bargaining sessions will begin in the middle of September between RPS and the respective units starting with teachers on Sept. 12; instructional assistants on Sept. 19; care and safety on Sept. 20 and food and nutrition on Sept 27.

Collective bargaining, as defined by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, “is the process in which working people, through their unions, negotiate contracts with their employers to determine their terms of employment, including pay, benefits, hours, leave, job health and safety policies, ways to balance work and family, and more.”

At Monday’s School Board meeting, RPS Chief of Staff Michelle Hudacsko said that members of the superintendent's administration met in July with REA and representatives of each of the four units to discuss potential collective bargaining topics. All present agreed to the bargaining topics of compensation and the definition of additional duties/compensation for additional duties.

The School Board did not have any questions or comments related to collective bargaining Monday.