College education has been dramatically altered. Its cost increased anyway.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment asked if perhaps now is the time to impose greater discipline toward colleges and their "insatiable appetite to expand their curriculum and amenities to remain competitive against one another."

The time is indeed appropriate, said Peter Blake, executive director for the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia, to have that conversation. There are financial constraints on both students and the state, which have been made more complicated by the pandemic.

The cost of a college education has ballooned in the past decade, during which every public four-year college in the state raised tuition 50% or more. In 2019, colleges finally hit the brakes. Lawmakers offered them an incentive to freeze their tuition, and for the first time in nearly two decades, all 15 colleges agreed not to raise the cost of education.

The state budget for 2020 would again have incentivized colleges to freeze tuition. Then the pandemic occurred, and that money was reallocated.

“New circumstances now require us to revisit those decisions,” Gov. Ralph Northam said at the time.