College enrollment is flat in Virginia, but low-income students are less likely to choose college now

There are 525,000 students enrolled at Virginia's colleges this fall, a figure that hasn't changed since before the pandemic. But community colleges and several universities that cater to low-income students have seen their enrollments drop, as low-income students have shown less interested in attending college.

The data, plus accounts from university officials and high school advisers, suggest another way the pandemic has driven a wedge between the state's wealthiest and poorest families. While wealthy students continue on their path to college, low-income ones have become more likely to get a job, put off college or take a gap year.

"Committing time and money to a college program requires a certain amount of stability and confidence that it will be worth it," said Tom Allison, senior associate for finance and innovation at the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. "Maybe you're making good money now and don't think you need more education. Maybe you're working off-hours, your child care has been disrupted, or you're taking care of older family members, so you don't have time to pursue a college program on top of that."

The total number of college students in the state was buoyed by surging online enrollment at the state's largest college, Liberty University, and modest gains at a mix of other colleges.