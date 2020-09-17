College leaders expect online classes to continue at least through the spring semester

It's also unclear if the vaccine will be effective and whether enough people will be willing to take it. According to a poll conducted by VCU, four in 10 Virginia residents say they are not likely to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, even if it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and offered at no cost.

There's been talk at Virginia Tech, Sands said, of students wanting to become infected with COVID-19, to get isolation over with and then to recover. Sands called that a "risky and incorrect assumption." Lasting effects, such as the loss of smell and taste and a persisting heart condition have been linked to young, otherwise-healthy patients.

"It's not likely to be that simple," said Michael Friedlander, Virginia Tech's vice president for health sciences.

Even though Virginia Tech has the second-highest case count in the state, the Blacksburg university may not follow the same path as JMU, which closed campus last week.

Going remote, Sands said, won't help that much. If students remain in Blacksburg in off-campus apartments, the virus can still be transmitted among them. If a cluster of positive cases is contained in a single dorm, and the students of that dorm are sent home, the virus is then dispersed to far-flung communities.