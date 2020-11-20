College students are going home. Are they taking the coronavirus with them?

VCU offered students the opportunity to be tested before going home, and between 1,300 and 1,400 students opted in, Porter said. Of the first 700-800 results that returned, only one person tested positive, he said.

Virginia Tech asked its students to be especially careful in the last two weeks before going home, and it is offering them testing before they leave. In-person instruction there ended Friday.

Frank Shushok, Virginia Tech's vice president for student affairs, urged students to keep making good decisions and encourage others to follow suit at home.

The University of Virginia is requiring that all its students, both on-campus and off, take a saliva test before they leave Charlottesville. The university has asked that once students have left they not return to the Charlottesville area until classes for the spring semester begin Feb. 1. UVA has about 4,500 on-campus students and 13,500 off-campus.

UVA, which ends its semester Tuesday, also will offer voluntary testing to academic division faculty and staff, contracted workers, and Medical Center and University Physicians group team members.

President Jim Ryan thanked students for generally following COVID-19 regulations.