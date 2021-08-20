College students in the Richmond area are moving back to campus, praying for a normal semester

Sierra Branch, a junior at Virginia Commonwealth University, plans to spend the fall semester studying at Starbucks, visiting the on-campus library and regularly seeing her friends. For the past three semesters, those were things she just couldn't do. The fall brings the hope of a more normal life.
"I pray that we do [have normalcy], because we barely had a college experience," said Branch, who plans to attend dental school after graduation.
She was a freshman in March 2020 when VCU, like all colleges, shut down its campus and moved classes online. She learned virtually her sophomore year with few opportunities to socialize.
Students at the Richmond area's five four-year colleges – VCU, the University of Richmond, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University and Randolph-Macon College – have started returning to campus, expecting life to more closely resemble a pre-pandemic world. Several colleges begin classes Monday, and this fall, some 35,000 local college students will return to in-person classes.
But masks are required indoors at all five schools. All but UR are requiring their students to be vaccinated.
Almost 90% of VCU students and staff had reported their vaccination to the university as of Tuesday. Four percent of students have received a medical or religious exemption. There were 17 positive cases at VCU during the first two weeks of August, according to the university. There have been more than 20,000 cases at Virginia colleges since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a Times-Dispatch survey of college figures.
VCU announced earlier this month that it would require masks be worn indoors, which was a step too far for Julia Garrett, 18, a freshman nursing major.
"If we're vaccinated, we shouldn't have to wear masks," Garrett said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department have recommended wearing masks indoors where spread of the virus is high, which includes Richmond and most of the state.
Branch, however, supports the university's decision to require masks. She feels more comfortable knowing the people around her are vaccinated and wearing masks indoors. She pointed out that vaccines aren't 100% effective at preventing infection.
Laura Orozco, a junior political science major at VCU, agreed with Branch. The idea of returning to face-to-face education is exciting, but also a little nerve-wracking, as students have learned predominantly online the past year and a half, she said.
VCU will teach 69% of its classes either in-person or partially in-person, a university spokesperson said. The remaining 31% will be fully online. That's a lot less than last spring, when 71% of classes were fully online. Branch has just one class in person this semester, anthropology. She'd like to have more, but professors get to choose the modality, and there are some classes students have to take in order to fulfill requirements, she said.
Most large classes will stay online. Only eight courses, or half a percent of face-to-face classes, have 200 students or more, a spokesperson said.
The University of Richmond isn't currently requiring COVID-19 vaccines, but more than 90% of students and employees report being fully vaccinated, according to the university.
Kevin Hallock, UR's new president, said he's comfortable with not mandating the vaccine given the high vaccination rate of the community. UR has said it will require vaccines once any vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
UR's vaccination rate exceeds the rate throughout Virginia by a wide margin. In the state, 65% of adults have been fully vaccinated, and only 53% of college-age residents have gotten the shot.
In addition to allowing religious and medical exemptions, as most colleges and businesses have done, UR also will allow a personal exemption for the vaccine "based on personal convictions strongly and sincerely held by the person seeking the exemption."
"Some, for example, may be distrustful of the health care system based on their own experiences, that of family members or knowledge of any number of examples of racial injustice in our health care system," said Sunni Brown, a university spokesperson. She would not say how many students have been given the exemption, except that the percentage is low. A university committee reviews and approves each request.
The university strengthened its mask requirement Thursday, announcing that until Sept. 12, all students and employees will have to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Under the previous policy, unvaccinated people had to wear masks indoors and outdoors when distancing is not possible, and everyone had to wear a mask in the dining hall except when seated and at large indoor meetings or events.
UR has reported 11 positive cases this month.
The semester will be similar to pre-COVID life, Hallock said, with students back in classrooms and interacting with other students. But the university will keep an eye on the number of positive cases, and it will move activities outdoors when needed. UR doesn't have classes larger than about 70 students, Hallock said, and there are no plans to limit class size. The vast majority of classes will be held in person, with a few exceptions for the school of professional and continuing studies.
"My sincere hope is that we have as regular a semester as we could have pre-COVID," he added.
Joy Thaler, the mother of a UR freshman, said she's very comfortable sending her son to college given the high number of vaccinated students. The family drove down from their home in New York on Wednesday to move their son, Ben, into Wood Hall.
"I'm happy that it's not last year," she said.
Branch, the VCU junior, has one desire above all others. Her biggest hope is that she gets to walk across the stage of the Siegel Center in the spring of 2023 for an in-person graduation. She wants her mom to witness the moment in real life.
