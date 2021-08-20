College students in the Richmond area are moving back to campus, praying for a normal semester

Sierra Branch, a junior at Virginia Commonwealth University, plans to spend the fall semester studying at Starbucks, visiting the on-campus library and regularly seeing her friends. For the past three semesters, those were things she just couldn't do. The fall brings the hope of a more normal life.

"I pray that we do [have normalcy], because we barely had a college experience," said Branch, who plans to attend dental school after graduation.

She was a freshman in March 2020 when VCU, like all colleges, shut down its campus and moved classes online. She learned virtually her sophomore year with few opportunities to socialize.

Students at the Richmond area's five four-year colleges – VCU, the University of Richmond, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University and Randolph-Macon College – have started returning to campus, expecting life to more closely resemble a pre-pandemic world. Several colleges begin classes Monday, and this fall, some 35,000 local college students will return to in-person classes.

But masks are required indoors at all five schools. All but UR are requiring their students to be vaccinated.