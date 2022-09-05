Colleges in Virginia are enjoying an increase in donations since the pandemic

In February, Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao took the stage at the university library, looked toward the teleprompter and announced a “tectonic shift in VCU’s journey.” VCU had just received its largest gift ever: $104 million toward the establishment of a liver institute.

Altogether, VCU brought in $239 million in donations during the 2021-22 fiscal year, a school record.

Universities throughout the state received increased levels of philanthropic gifts last year. Virginia State University and Virginia Tech announced record years. The College of William & Mary had its best year outside of a campaign. Hollins University in Roanoke received $75 million from a single anonymous alumna.

The rise in donations came largely from the pandemic, which exposed the needs of students, university fundraisers said. And for historically Black colleges and universities, the murder of George Floyd and the mega-donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott paved the way for greater giving.

The $104 million to VCU came from Dr. R. Todd Stravitz, a veteran liver researcher at VCU and the grandson of the founder of the Boar’s Head deli company.

William & Mary got $77 million, the most the school has raised in a non-campaign year. (Its most recent campaign spanned from 2011 to 2020.) Virginia Tech received about $269 million in gifts and commitments, a 34% increase from the year before.

Virginia State set a record in 2021-22, if you don’t count the $30 million Scott gave the university a year earlier. Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $12 billion of her wealth, including hundreds of millions to HBCUs. VSU has not announced its fundraising total for the year yet.

None of these records accounts for inflation. In 1969, the University of Richmond received $50 million from E. Claiborne Robins. In today’s dollars, that would be worth more than $400 million. The $100 million given by Frank Batten Sr. to the University of Virginia in 2007 would equate to $142 million now.

The pandemic is a big contributing factor. COVID-19 heightened people’s awareness of students and patients, said Jay Davenport, vice president for development and alumni relations at VCU. Donors have shown interest in funding scholarships to keep college affordable and completion grants to ensure that students already enrolled finish their degrees. Hospitals, including VCU Health, also have benefited from the rise in charitable contributions.

COVID also exposed the needs of low-income students, who suddenly had to take classes at home but didn’t all have laptops or reliable internet connections. Corporations such as AT&T and Google have given millions so HBCU students can prepare for careers in technology.

At VCU, Rao has led a surge in fundraising. The board of visitors highlighted his ability to bring in financial gifts when it gave him a raise this summer. Charitable giving at VCU has increased from $50 million a year before Rao was hired in 2009 to $235 million now.

Rao has preached a vision of keeping the school accessible to students of all income levels, providing high-quality care for patients and being a leader in research.

“People are investing in and helping to fund those visions,” Davenport said.

VCU has an army of fundraisers in search of philanthropy. The university employs 60 front-line fundraisers, and about 230 employees in the development and alumni relations unit.

At VSU, the university tries to tie a donation to a specific cause that interests the donor, said Tonya Hall, vice president of external relations. One donor wanted students to be able to study abroad and gave $250,000 toward the initiative. When the donor has no specific target in mind, VSU typically puts the money toward tuition assistance.

People are more likely to keep donating if they know where their money is going and the people it affects, Hall said.

Scott’s donation has created a ripple effect, Hall said, leading to people with no direct connection to VSU making gifts. Individuals from Alaska, California and Colorado have donated to VSU.

Scott’s gift gave VSU a higher level of credibility: Donors are less likely to worry about VSU’s budget or how it manages its money since her team vetted VSU before finalizing the gift.

The murder of George Floyd has caused people to consider racial inequities and give to HBCUs, Hall said.

A woman in California was moved to make a donation when she discovered her family had owned slaves in Virginia. She started a scholarship for the College of Education and donated almost $500,000.

Donors are “looking for places to invest their money to do the next right thing,” Hall said.

Last summer, VSU took Byrd Hall, a campus building named after Harry F. Byrd Sr., the leader of the Massive Resistance movement, and renamed it for a former professor, Otelia Roberta Shields Howard. Months later, Howard’s niece made a $500,000 gift toward scholarships.

Can the schools sustain the momentum brought by the past two years? VCU wrapped up its last major fundraising campaign in 2020, when it received gifts from 73,000 first-time donors. Davenport said VCU has a platform of support to build upon. He said VCU and other schools have done a better job nurturing their donor bases.