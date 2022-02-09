 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colleges will have to publish more student data if House bill is passed

Among the statistics published on VCU's website are the number of applicants, admission rate and yield rate. The black bars represent the number of applicants, the teal bars are students offered admission, and the yellow bars are students who attend the school. 

Shopping for the right college could become easier if a bill in the House of Delegates becomes law.

Sponsored by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, the bill requires state colleges to publish student data on their websites tracking costs, standardized test scores of prospective students, postgraduate success and more. The House's education committee unanimously approved HB355 on Wednesday. 

It's the second year the General Assembly has called for greater transparency from state colleges. In 2021, the body passed a provision that requires greater transparency from a college's board of visitors. Universities now must provide real-time electronic access to board meetings, and board members must be made aware of public comments before the meeting begins. In 2020, the Richmond Times-Dispatch found that James Madison University's Board of Visitors didn't receive more than 650 comments about its decision to reopen until 12 days after the board voted on the matter.

Freitas' bill calls for public colleges to publish their graduation rate, retention rate, average increase in tuition and fees the past 10 years and information about the school's budget. Universities would have to update the information each summer. 

It also calls for college websites to link to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, which compares colleges' cost, average SAT and ACT test scores, acceptance rates, average debt, percentage of students receiving Pell grants and average wages after graduation. 

SCHEV will make minor revisions to its web page to present the information in accordance with the bill, a spokesperson for the council said. 

Some schools already publish a portion of this information. Virginia Commonwealth University prominently displays its enrollment, student-faculty ratio, its best rankings from U.S. News & World Report and its tuition, fees and room and board. 

But its average standardized test scores, student debt and postgraduate wages aren't easily found. 

There's already a way to compare colleges from across the country -- the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, which tracks schools in numerous categories, including financial aid, standardized test scores and graduation rates. Both IPEDS and the Department of Education's College Scorecard compare schools on a number of factors, including median earnings for graduates, socio-economic diversity, retention and more. 

Originally, Freitas' bill called for colleges to compare themselves to out-of-state peer colleges, but that clause was removed. 

"At this point, I think we have peace in the valley," Freitas said. 

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Breaking News