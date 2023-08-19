Hening Elementary and Carver Middle School were introduced as the 12th and 13th participants of the Communities In Schools of Chesterfield (CIS-C) program, an initiative aimed at attaining higher graduation rates for the county’s most economically disadvantaged students.

“It’s an extra opportunity for our staff and our students to really bridge the gap between the four walls of this building and their homes,” said Carver Middle Principal Bryan Hicks. “One of the things that we’ve been asking our community partners is ‘what can we do for you?’ It really is just a two-way partnership of helping our students grow and go out into the community and be leaders.”

CIS-C has operated in Chesterfield for 30 years; the inclusion of Hening and Carver is adding 2,000 students to the program’s integrated student support model for a total of 13,000.

“It really is about creating that full wrap-around support for students, understanding what they need and providing the resources and interventions based on the needs of a particular student and a school population,” said Ashley Hall, executive director at CIS-C.

The program primarily examines the poverty threshold in determining which schools become participants. According to 2022 data from the county, around 35% of Chesterfield public school students are living in poverty. Among CIS-C students, 85% live in poverty.

The number of low-income Chesterfield students rose from 15,644 in 2010 to 24,204 in 2020, with newer data showing that 41 of the 67 schools in the county are majority economically disadvantaged. While financial issues are not new in the area, the pandemic shed a particular spotlight on the needs of low-income students.

“In schools where we might have had a portion of kids that were in need, it’s now so many kids,” Hall said. “Apart from just the financial side of need, there’s so many mental health needs. There’s so much disengagement from school, so I think everything has just been exacerbated.”

Each CIS-C location employs a site coordinator who directly provides resources, interventions and support that meet school needs.

The programs provide services such as mentoring, counseling, career readiness training, college campus visits, family engagement nights and multicultural celebrations. Carver Middle is working on providing basic needs by growing its food pantry and collecting clothing donations.

The additional resources are geared toward creating welcoming environments that help prevent student dropouts.

“One of our goals that we’re focusing on is chronic absenteeism,” said Rebecca Hayes, site coordinator at Carver. “We’re brainstorming ideas and initiatives we can use to really help encourage kids to be here and be excited to come to school.”

The two newest additions to CIS-C will complete two different feeder systems. Bellwood Elementary, Carver Middle and L.C. Bird High School make up one path, while Hening Elementary will feed into both Manchester and Falling Creek middle schools. CIS-C hopes to add two to four schools before the 2026-27 school year.

As many Chesterfield schools begin the new academic year next week, the new CIS-C participants are looking forward to bringing in parents and families as part of their work.

“The more adults that these kids see on their side rooting for them, the more it helps their mindset,” said Carver sixth-grade math teacher Jasmine Williams. “We are hoping for a very supportive, loving nudge in a productive direction.”

