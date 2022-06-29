Community college board relents on search after Youngkin threatens to replace members

Gov. Glenn Youngkin demanded the board overseeing Virginia's community colleges welcome his administration into the search for a new leader or resign Thursday, leading the board to relent and drawing accusations from Democrats that he's bypassing the state's layered governance structure.

For the past three months, Youngkin has tried to inject his presence into the hiring of a new chancellor to lead the state's 23 community colleges. Current chancellor Glenn Dubois is retiring Thursday.

In a letter sent two weeks ago, Youngkin told the 15 members of the Virginia Community College System board to work with the administration – or else.

"If for any reason you feel like you cannot commit to this mission, I will accept your resignation by June 30 with gratitude for your service," Youngkin wrote. Thursday is the end of the state's fiscal year.

Youngkin’s message apparently hit the mark. On Wednesday, the board said it will welcome a representative of the administration as a non-voting member of the search committee.

Youngkin said in a brief telephone interview that he holds high expectations for the 23 colleges – possibly higher than the board’s own expectations – and that he wants its members to share his vision for improving academic and workforce opportunities.

“If members of the board are eager to lead and serve with that vision, then great,” Youngkin said. “And if folks aren’t excited about that, now’s a great time for them to step down.”

But Democrats in the state legislature said the governor is attempting to short-circuit the organizational chart of higher education. The governor nominates board members each year, and the boards oversee the community college system and four-year colleges.

"This is not how we run schools in Virginia. This isn't Carlyle," said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, referring to the private equity firm where Youngkin was co-CEO before winning public office. "This isn't a corporate takeover. The governor doesn't run schools. The boards do."

Youngkin first voiced concern with the state's community colleges in March, pointing out their significant decline in enrollment and the jobs that have been unfilled since the economy began its recovery. One candidate for the job was Anne Holton, a former Virginia first lady, secretary of education and interim president at George Mason University who removed her name from consideration.

Youngkin asked the board to restart its hiring process and appoint an interim chancellor. In an act of defiance, the board continued its search and two weeks later named a Michigan community college president, Russell A. Kavalhuna, the new chancellor.

But Kavalhuna never took the job. Last month, he began negotiating with his school to remain in Michigan, and he declined to say why. The Virginia community college board named an interim chancellor, Sharon Morrissey.

When Kavalhuna met the governor, Youngkin voiced disappointment with how the would-be chancellor was selected, saying the two had a lot of ground to cover and weren’t starting in a good place.

Youngkin said he never asked Kavalhuna not to accept the job. But Youngkin is glad the search team has a clean slate.

“I think this is a great chance for us, given that he has chosen not to come, to restart a search and find somebody who can lead community colleges consistent with the vision I outlined,” Youngkin said.

The development was a victory for Youngkin, who had successfully intervened in the hiring of a new chancellor. Now he's renewing his request to help find a permanent one.

"While I know that the final decision rests with the VCCS board, our team is excited and eager to work with you to find this exceptional leader as soon as possible," Youngkin wrote.

The governor already laid the groundwork to fire the current board. In March, he said the board's decision to exclude the administration from the search process demonstrates "misfeasance," an offense a governor can use to fire a board member.

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, a former community college administrator, said it would be an unprecedented decision – never has a Virginia governor forced the hiring of a college president or chancellor.

Democrats asked for clarification on Youngkin's plans for Thursday and whether he will fire them if they don't capitulate.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the board said it would allow a Youngkin representative on the search team.

“We are committed to working with the governor and his team on the search for the new chancellor who will lead Virginia’s community colleges in the coming years, and we will work to ensure that our programs remain affordable to all Virginians,” said Douglas Garcia, incoming chair of the board and head of the search committee.

Of the 15 board members, three will leave as early as Thursday because their terms are up - Nathaniel Bishop, Adnan Bokhari and Eleanor Saslaw. Others have terms that are ending but can be renewed.

Should the governor fire the board and appoint new members, Democrats in the Senate could refuse to confirm his appointees, said Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria.

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a high school teacher, said Youngkin is needlessly forcing a political agenda into higher education.

"At the end of the day, he'll insert culture-war politics in our community college system like he's done with K-12," VanValkenburg said.

Democrats in the legislature acknowledged that the state's community college system needs help. Enrollment is down by a quarter in the past 10 years, and some schools have seen their number of students chopped in half.

But the woes aren't limited to Virginia – they're being felt throughout the country, where total college enrollment is down. Community colleges are working to fix themselves and to train future employees, Hashmi said.

Last year, then-Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law the G3 program – "Get skilled, get a job, get ahead" – which pays a student's entire tuition and fees if he or she comes from a low- or middle-income family and is enrolled in a high-demand field such as nursing or information technology. Though the numbers are small, programs that cater to G3 students are growing.

Democrats agree change is needed, and that's why G3 was implemented, VanValkenburg said.