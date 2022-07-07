Confrontation with café chair on Broad Street leads to shooting and malicious wounding charge

Virginia Commonwealth University released a safety alert Thursday morning following a confrontation on West Broad Street that began when a man hit a woman with a café chair, and she responded by firing a gun at him, police said. Residents were asked to temporarily avoid the area and stay in their homes.

Officers were called to the 400 block of West Broad Street in downtown Richmond at 10:23 a.m., Richmond police said. The area is one block east of the intersection of North Belvidere Street and West Broad Street.

An adult female told authorities she was approached by a man she didn’t know as she was leaving a nearby business, police said. The two confronted each other, and the man struck the woman with a café chair. Police did not say what led to the confrontation.

The woman revealed a firearm and shot in the direction of the man, who fled eastbound on Broad. She then entered her vehicle and drove eastbound in the westbound lanes in pursuit.

She made it about four blocks, stopping at North Adams Street. VCU Police, who were alerted by a passerby, detained the woman. Authorities have not charged her, and they haven’t released her name.

Richmond police later arrested the man they believe started the confrontation. Police arrested Mark Banks, 29, of Richmond, and charged him with malicious wounding. He was not injured.

No other injuries were reported, police said, and other charges are possible.