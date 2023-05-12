Real estate giant CoStar Group is giving $18 million to Virginia Commonwealth University toward the building of its new arts building, school president Michael Rao announced Friday.

With the donation, the building will be called the CoStar Center for Arts and Innovation. CoStar CEO Andy Florance is a member of VCU's board of visitors.

The cost of the building has surged 40% since the project was proposed in 2019. Its price has risen from $181 million to $253 million because of inflation, higher construction costs and supply chain disruptions.

The state generally covers the cost of academic buildings, and the General Assembly agreed to pay all but $21 million. VCU's administration committee approved the higher cost Friday. Florance abstained from the vote.

The 200,000 square-foot building will have hybrid classroom-laboratories, performance space and more for arts students and other members of the university. VCU's arts school is its highest-ranked department by U.S. News & World Report. The building will be at the southeast intersection of Broad and North Belvidere streets.

CoStar, which owns Homes.com and Apartments.com, has a growing presence in Richmond. It is building a new office building near Tredegar Street and the James River that will be the city's tallest building.

The company has drawn a number of employees from VCU, the company said.

"As we continue to expand our business, our interests align seamlessly with VCU's commitment to educational excellence," Florance said in a statement.

Headquartered in Washington, CoStar expanded to Richmond in 2016 and employs 1,500 local residents. The new building is expected to more than double its local workforce.

