COVID cases are rising on Virginia's college campuses again

UVA increased its testing capacity from 150 per day last year to 4,000 now. VCU made surveillance testing mandatory. George Mason University says it expects to test 10,000 students a week by March. Virginia Tech will double its testing, Sands said Wednesday.

VCU has reported 381 cases among students and staff since the beginning of 2021. Liberty University has reported 290, and VMI, 281.

VMI, Longwood University and CNU are among the schools that have already seen more cases in 2021 than all of 2020. At VMI, cadets in quarantine were allowed to participate in breakout, the annual passage from the rat line. Those in quarantine marched alongside other students. Two hundred sixty-five cadets have tested positive in January and February, 16% of the student population.

When the University of Richmond began its spring semester, 17% of its non-resident students tested positive, and they were asked to stay off campus for two weeks. UR has reported 287 cases so far in 2021, double its total from all of 2020.

Fighting complacency is a challenge in 2021, said Dr. Mitch Rosner, chair of the UVA department of medicine. Though more than 1,000 UVA students tested positive in the fall, not one required hospitalization. The vaccine is coming, and many students have already tested positive, giving them the sense they are immune.