COVID cases are rising on Virginia's college campuses again

Christopher Newport University has suspended three student organizations and dismissed 15 students from campus. Liberty University’s president apologized after hundreds of students, many unmasked, participated in an on-campus snowball fight and posed together for photos. Virginia Military Institute acknowledged a failure to keep students separated from cadets who were supposed to be in quarantine as they marched alongside the rest of the student body earlier this month.
Though COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Virginia, universities are still reporting hundreds of infections this semester. Since the start of 2021, there have been more than 4,000 cases at Virginia colleges among students and staff, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis of university dashboards.
At its current pace, the total number of infections at Virginia four-year colleges this semester would eclipse last semester’s total of 10,200. Eight colleges have already recorded more cases in 2021 than all of 2020.
During their second semester battling the virus, universities have increased testing, accounting for some potion of the higher positive results. But they also face complacency among students, new variants of the virus and greater community spread across the state.
At the University of Virginia, more than 100 new cases were reported Monday, pushing the school's total to 731 cases since the start of the year.
Administrators announced that in-person classes would continue for now, but social gatherings and extracurricular activities would be forced online. They asked students to stay home whenever possible.
At Virginia Tech, more than 500 students and staff have tested positive. Nearly 8% of tests came back positive this week, which is lower than this point in the fall semester. But at this point in the fall, the positivity rate was on the downturn. This time, it's going up.
The U.K. variant of the virus, B.1.1.7, was detected on UVA's campus last week. Virginia Tech president Timothy Sands told students Wednesday they should assume it is present in their community, too. Experts consider the variant more infectious and capable of causing greater illness.
"We are seeing evidence among our student population that the prevalence of moderate symptoms is increasing," Sands said.
While UVA and Virginia Tech have reported the most cases in 2021, comparing one college to another is problematic. Schools don’t use the same methodology for counting cases, and they don’t test their students at the same rate. With its own lab on campus, UVA has run 50,000 tests this year. Virginia Tech has conducted 17,000, and VCU has completed less than 7,000.
Those numbers pale in comparison to the country’s most efficient college lab. The University of Illinois has consistently tested 10,000 students a day since August.
UVA increased its testing capacity from 150 per day last year to 4,000 now. VCU made surveillance testing mandatory. George Mason University says it expects to test 10,000 students a week by March. Virginia Tech will double its testing, Sands said Wednesday.
VCU has reported 381 cases among students and staff since the beginning of 2021. Liberty University has reported 290, and VMI, 281.
VMI, Longwood University and CNU are among the schools that have already seen more cases in 2021 than all of 2020. At VMI, cadets in quarantine were allowed to participate in breakout, the annual passage from the rat line. Those in quarantine marched alongside other students. Two hundred sixty-five cadets have tested positive in January and February, 16% of the student population.
When the University of Richmond began its spring semester, 17% of its non-resident students tested positive, and they were asked to stay off campus for two weeks. UR has reported 287 cases so far in 2021, double its total from all of 2020.
Fighting complacency is a challenge in 2021, said Dr. Mitch Rosner, chair of the UVA department of medicine. Though more than 1,000 UVA students tested positive in the fall, not one required hospitalization. The vaccine is coming, and many students have already tested positive, giving them the sense they are immune.
"The presumption that 'I can't be reinfected if I've already had COVID-19' or 'I'm young and healthy so my symptoms will be mild' were never universally true, and if anything, they are even more in doubt now," Sands said.
To combat COVID fatigue, UVA engaged with 400 student leaders and asked them to take responsibility and amplify the school’s message of following the rules.
Another reason why universities are reporting such high cases is because the virus continues to spread at a high rate in Virginia. On Tuesday, there were 35 cases per 100,000 people in Virginia. That’s down from a high of 72 a month ago, but still above any point in the pandemic prior to December.
“When we get to the levels of spread we see now in Virginia, we would expect a great deal of additional transmission in the absence of additional adherence to mitigation strategies – avoiding indoor gatherings, wearing face coverings and keeping distance,” said Lisa M. Lee, a professor of public health at Virginia Tech.
It will be several months until enough vaccine has been distributed for people to let their guard down, Lee said. Young, healthy college students will have to wait until after much of the population has received a shot. Until then, continued spread of the virus leads to viral mutations and the possibility that those mutations will evade vaccines.
Though the number of positive cases reported by college campuses continues to increase, those numbers may only represent a fraction of people actually infected. A study conducted by UVA found that while 550,000 Virginians have tested positive for the coronavirus, likely three times as many have been infected.
UVA’s study notes that its findings were lower than other projections of true infection rate.
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich