Critics say the Virginia School Boards Association is attempting to weaken collective bargaining for teachers just as local efforts ramp up

Instead of collective bargaining, the workshop will suggest alternatives like "meet and confer," which is a form of negotiations between school boards and education associations, but without the legal obligation.

But James Fedderman, the president of the Virginia Education Association, the statewide teachers union, said there is no alternative to collective bargaining.

“There is no alternative to educators having a voice about their working conditions. There is no alternative to them. There is no alternative to ensuring you know, our educators are paid at or above the national average, that our support staff are able to make a living wage, there are no alternatives to that,” Fedderman said in an interview.

In August, the VSBA held a session on how to craft a strategic collective bargaining solution, which some representatives say critics are dismissing.

Critics of the VSBA say the workshop is just one symptom of a larger, systematic effort to undermine collective bargaining agreements in certain districts. The Richmond School Board is already facing similar allegations since deciding to move collective bargaining discussions to a committee instead of voting on the resolution of Kenya Gibson, Shonda Harris-Muhammed and Stephanie Rizzi to approve collective bargaining for the division's teachers.