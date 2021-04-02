Deaths in the U.S. rose 23% because of the pandemic in 2020, VCU study finds

"There is a sizable gap between the number of publicly reported COVID-19 deaths and the sum total of excess deaths the country has actually experienced," Woolf said.

It's not entirely clear why deaths have increased in Alzheimer's, heart disease and diabetes," Woolf said in an interview. It's possible these people had COVID but were never diagnosed with it, and it never appeared on their death certificate. It's also possible COVID disrupted their health care.

Of the 520,000 excess deaths, 72% can be directly attributed to COVID-19. That percentage grew slightly throughout 2020, meaning fewer people died because of indirect causes. There are a few possible reasons why: People may have felt more comfortable going to hospitals as they better understood the disease or feared it less. The medical community perhaps has done a better job documenting COVID deaths. It turns out COVID can impact heart and kidney health in a way that wasn't immediately understood.

Black communities suffered the most excess deaths, 208 per 100,000. White populations endured 157 per 100,000, and Hispanic populations saw 140 per 100,000.

That means that not only are Black people dying of COVID at a higher rate than the rest of the country, they are also dying of other causes at an increased rate.