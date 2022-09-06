Delivery driver brandishes gun during altercation with students at UR

University of Richmond police are investigating an incident in which a delivery driver reportedly brandished a gun after students threatened him and used racist language toward him, the school's president said Tuesday.
The altercation took place early Saturday morning in a parking lot along Westhampton Lake, according to the university's incident report. Police responded and arrested a teenager for underage alcohol consumption.
"No student, staff or faculty member or visitor should ever be confronted by offensive language or hostile behavior or feel threatened on campus," Hallock said. "I am absolutely disgusted that anyone would use hateful language or engage in harmful conduct here."
In the video, a man can be seen taunting a delivery driver, kicking and hitting the driver's car and slamming the door. The driver sprayed what appeared to be pepper spray, but the man kept circling the automobile.
Then the driver apparently lifted a handgun and pointed it at the man. Observers began yelling "stop" and telling the student to leave. Others in the area fled.
The student newspaper identified the man as 19-year-old freshman Alexander Unruh of Bryn Mawr, Penn. Unruh told The Collegian he and three friends kicked the driver's car and told the driver to "get off our campus." He did not specify what started the incident, which occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Unruh waited at the scene until University of Richmond police officers arrived. Police arrested him for underage consumption of alcohol. A relative of his, Jill Unruh, declined to comment.
Members of the Black Student Alliance said racial slurs were used during the altercation, but the student denied making any racially insensitive comments.
"I know what I said, and it was not a racial slur," Unruh told The Collegian.
It's unclear if Unruh or any other students will face discipline by the university. The university's crime log lists a reported simple assault with racial bias and its disposition as "conduct referral," which typically means discipline will be handled by the university, not law enforcement.
In his letter to the school community, Hallock encouraged students to reach out to the university's center for equity and inclusion, its chaplaincy, deans and counseling and psychological services.
