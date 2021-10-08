Despite high number of student COVID-19 cases and quarantines, Chesterfield County Public Schools continues with sports, extracirrculars

Chesterfield County Public School student COVID-19 cases continue to rise - up nearly 200 since last week and now at 1,247 cases - as sports games, homecoming dances and marching band competitions go on amid grey-area guidance from state health and education officials.
Daily quarantine numbers have hovered in the ballpark of 1,500 in the roughly 62,000 student district as Chesterfield sees community transmission levels for the potentially fatal virus considered high, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
There are no rules from the state limiting school gatherings. Guidance issued in July as school systems barreled toward their third year disrupted by the pandemic directed schools to prioritize maintaining in-person learning by putting education first.
The guidance urges school systems and public health officials to establish safe, in-person educational environments before considering adding athletics, extracurriculars or other events into the mix.
A Chesterfield Schools spokesperson did not address specific questions regarding how the district is putting education first, rather said it is following state and federal guidelines.
“The school division relies upon our partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and follows their guidance as it relates to necessary actions for classrooms and extracurricular activities,” schools spokesperson Shawn Smith said.
If education is the top priority for Chesterfield then fewer activities should be scheduled or the events are downsized, said Chesterfield parent Carrie Kahwajy. Or if the priority is to renormalize all activities, Kahwajy said, then the district needs to wind back its goals and curriculum as students will wind up missing in school in quarantine.
A county-wide marching band exhibition is scheduled for Oct. 12, followed by high school homecoming dances in October or November and a slew of fall sports games. A private homecoming event was hosted by parents last weekend.
With the off-books homecoming dance, Kahwajy said while it is not a school district event, it is still up to the division to ensure students’ safety when events like this happen.
“They are my putting my child at risk and my family at risk in extension,” Kahwajy said, whose son attends Midlothian.
While events are pushed out on calendars, nothing is ultimately canceled. According to the Virginia Department of Health, the school division has had about nine pauses in sporting events so far this year. Thomas Dale High for example paused its football program for a few weeks.
VDH recommends wearing masks for indoor sports and competitions as well as in locker rooms, bus rides and carpools. In outdoor settings, unvaccinated athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators should strongly consider masking up, according to VDH. In crowded outdoor spaces, vaccinated people who are either immunocompromised or live in an immunocompromised household, should wear a mask.
A schools spokesman did not answer a question regarding if masks are mandated at sports events, whether indoor or outdoor.
Chesterfield parent Jessica Colvin said Midlothian High's bleachers said unmasked students were packed like sardines at the homecoming football game earlier this month.
Colvin, and another Midlothian High parent, organized the out-of-school homecoming event on Oct. 4. Roughly 400 Midlothian High students attended the event in the parking lot of Uptown Alley, a bowling alley in Midlothian. A large tent with a dance floor and DJ was outside, however, kids could go inside to bowl and play arcade games.
While vaccines were not required for the event, the tickets listed virus symptoms and asked attendees to be mindful of their health.
If football games can keep happening, Colvin didn’t see why the homecoming dance had to be postponed to November.
“I don't believe that they were heading more likely to get COVID at this event than they were in the stands at the homecoming game the night before,” Colvin said. “We know what the risks are and we put it out there.”
According to the VDH, higher-risk sports during COVID-19 include football, indoor basketball, wrestling, competitive cheerleading, rugby, ice hockey and martial arts competition. Moderate risk sports include soccer, volleyball, field hockey, baseball, lacrosse, softball, group running or cycling and crew, rowing and kayaking with two or more rowers in a boat. Low-risk sports are tennis, diving, golf, fencing, individual swimming and select track and field events.
Chesterfield parent Robyn Lowry, who has two elementary schoolers and a middle schooler, said a balance needs to be struck to keeps safe both physically and mentally. One way to do that, Lowry said, is to follow suit of fellow Fairfax, Loudoun, and Suffolk counties, where vaccines are being mandated for student-athletes beginning the winter sports season.
“I think something reasonable that can be done let’s mandate vaccines for kids that are old enough to get vaccinated and let’s mandate vaccines for adults,” Lowry said, adding if people do not abide to mandate that negative COVID tests should be required.
“I think there is a precedent for mandating the vaccine for teachers and student-athletes and that precedent has been set by Fairfax,” Lowry said.
Chesterfield County recorded 135 cases Friday, averaging 119 daily new cases over the past seven days, according to the VDH. For the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, VDH’s most recent numbers, the county fell into the high community transmission category.
Most of the Commonwealth falls into the high community transmission category which is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days and the percentage of positive tests during the same seven-day period. The level of community transmission helps to determine prevention and mitigation protocols, for example, masking indoors is recommended in high transmission areas.
Chesterfield’s vaccination rate trails slightly behind the state’s 60.9% rate, as the county reported a 56.6% rate of all eligible residents being fully vaccinated as of Friday.
“The Chesterfield Health District epidemiology team is working closely with school systems to address cases, assist with contact tracing and provide advice regarding transmission mitigation strategies,” VDH spokesperson Brookie Crawford said.
“We've noticed the number of active cases and the number of students quarantined slowly decline over time in most school settings, which indicates that mitigation protocols are gaining traction,” Crawford said.
For the school system, the running case count from between Aug. 23 through Friday morning at 10:15 a.m. reflects 1,247 cases among students and 174 staff cases. Chesterfield opened the doors of its 64 schools to roughly 62,000 students on Aug. 23.
In the past seven days, 191 students and 19 staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to the dashboard, impacting 0.30% of the student in-person learning population and 0.23% of staff.
There were 1,572 students in quarantine as of Oct.7, according to the most recent numbers.
A schools spokesman did not answer what is the district's case threshold for taking action. Last school year, the district said if the seven-day average of cases hit a threshold of 25, students would return to full-time virtual learning. The district abruptly closed last November.
A mother of four Robious Middle schoolers, Cindy Long, said school central office administration and the school board need to step up to ensure students can safely stay in school. Long is pleased with how Robious is handling this school year, including enforcing masks and recently, parents were required to attend a basketball game with their child to monitor safety measures.
Long does want to step back into the isolation her children experienced during virtual learning. Her children lost motivation and their grades slipped in virtual school, but now they are thriving again.
“We have to find a way to live with COVID and we will do whatever it takes,” Long said.