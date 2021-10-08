Despite high number of student COVID-19 cases and quarantines, Chesterfield County Public Schools continues with sports, extracirrculars

If education is the top priority for Chesterfield then fewer activities should be scheduled or the events are downsized, said Chesterfield parent Carrie Kahwajy. Or if the priority is to renormalize all activities, Kahwajy said, then the district needs to wind back its goals and curriculum as students will wind up missing in school in quarantine.

A county-wide marching band exhibition is scheduled for Oct. 12, followed by high school homecoming dances in October or November and a slew of fall sports games. A private homecoming event was hosted by parents last weekend.

With the off-books homecoming dance, Kahwajy said while it is not a school district event, it is still up to the division to ensure students’ safety when events like this happen.

“They are my putting my child at risk and my family at risk in extension,” Kahwajy said, whose son attends Midlothian.

While events are pushed out on calendars, nothing is ultimately canceled. According to the Virginia Department of Health, the school division has had about nine pauses in sporting events so far this year. Thomas Dale High for example paused its football program for a few weeks.