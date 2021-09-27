Details of Adam Oakes' death emerge as 10 members of Delta Chi appear in Richmond court

The following account is based on a police investigation that Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Alison Martin shared with the court Monday.

On the night of Feb. 26, Delta Chi invited Oakes to a party on West Clay Street where he met his "big brother." Prosecutors identified Andrew White, one of the 11 indicted, as Oakes' big brother.

Earlier in the evening, Delta Chi held an event for seven official new members. There was no alcohol, and chapter adviser Aaron Gilbert attended. But Oakes and the other two underground pledges did not.

Because Oakes wasn't an official pledge, he did not participate in the university's anti-hazing training that week.

The Delta Chi students ate dinner at two local restaurants before picking up Oakes and the other two. The older members told the pledges to put their heads down as they road in the car.

All 10 pledges arrived at the house at West Clay and were sent to an upstairs bedroom. One by one, they were called down and introduced to their big brothers. The older members made "family drinks," gave them to the younger members in 20-ounce solo cups, and instructed them to chug. The drink Andrew White made for Oakes - Jack Daniels mixed with a drop of Coca-Cola, Courtney White said-- was exceedingly strong.