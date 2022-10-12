 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dinwiddie High School evacuated after chemistry classroom 'incident'

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Dinwiddie High School is dismissing early after an "incident" in a chemistry classroom.

"Today during second block, there was an incident that was confined to a chemistry class at DHS," the district posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

All of the students were evacuated, the post said. 

The school dismissed at 11:15 a.m. 

"Law enforcement is currently investigating the situation and more information is forthcoming," the district said. 

About 1,300 students attend the school. 

 
 
