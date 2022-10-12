Dinwiddie High School evacuated after chemistry classroom 'incident'

This is a developing story that will be updated.
Dinwiddie High School is dismissing early after an "incident" in a chemistry classroom.
"Today during second block, there was an incident that was confined to a chemistry class at DHS," the district posted on Facebook on Wednesday.
All of the students were evacuated, the post said.
The school dismissed at 11:15 a.m.
"Law enforcement is currently investigating the situation and more information is forthcoming," the district said.
About 1,300 students attend the school.
