Dinwiddie High School evacuated after chemistry classroom 'incident'

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Dinwiddie High School is dismissing early after an "incident" in a chemistry classroom.

"Today during second block, there was an incident that was confined to a chemistry class at DHS," the district posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

All of the students were evacuated, the post said.

The school dismissed at 11:15 a.m.

"Law enforcement is currently investigating the situation and more information is forthcoming," the district said.