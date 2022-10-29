Disinterest dogs the ACT in Virginia. Are standardized tests dying?

The ACT, one of two widely used college admissions exams, saw a second straight year of dire participation levels in Virginia.

Reports released from the company showed that just 9% of Virginia students bothered to take the test, a repeat of last year’s low numbers, when the ACT lost half of its Virginia participants.

For years, as many as 25,000 Virginia students sought out the test, which offered a slightly alternative format to the SAT. Both were viewed as high-stakes tests, the results of which could be instrumental into edging out competition for top schools.

Students could take both the SAT and the ACT, often investing months studying for both, and send colleges their strongest result.

This year’s results from Virginia show that 8,500 students who did take the test beat the national average. Out of a total of 36 possible points, Virginia students averaged 24.6, almost 5 points clear of a national average of 19.

Last week, results from “The Nation’s Report Card” showed big drops in math and reading levels among Virginia learners. Those results made headlines and underpinned Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s “loud wake-up call” to raise scores and remediate learning loss.

But data from the tiny sample size of ACT takers says more about the students still choosing to take the test rather than widespread learning loss.

More than 80% of colleges and universities nationwide are test-optional, and just a handful of small Virginia colleges require it. The University of Virginia still doesn’t require the test; Virginia Tech remains test-optional through 2025; and Virginia Commonwealth University dropped the requirement as early as 2013.

“We’ve seen a decline in students’ willingness to take either test,” said Eileen Cox, spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools.

Test data shared by the Hanover County school district illustrates the decline. Out of over 600 11th- and 12th-graders at Hanover High School, just 36 took the 2022 ACT. At Mechanicsville High School, only 31 opted to take it.

Several other school districts around Richmond required a FOIA request in order to release their scores, which was not complete by the time of publication.

The downward trend in the ACT’s popularity, which is mirrored in the SAT’s participation number, began even before the pandemic.

Both the ACT and the SAT have endured years of criticism for elevating students with means. The ACT’s own reports show that the test’s results track with family income. Test critics say that’s because students with money take the test multiple times, pay for tutors, and benefit from not having distractions, like high school jobs, to distract them from upping their score.

“If you look at the data, it’s almost a perfect correlation,” said Harry Feder, executive director of FairTest, an educational organization that has been a vocal critic of the ACT and the SAT. “It’s not really a test of readiness, it’s a test of family income.”

Feder, a former public school teacher, calls the tests a poor measure of students’ cognitive abilities. And that, in practice, they do a better job of segregating by income and race than assessing whether a student is actually ready for college.

In Virginia, those criticisms are predictive. Virginia students with a family income of over $80,000 averaged a score of 25.2. Meanwhile, students with family incomes under that threshold averaged a 21.4.

An identical faultline emerges when comparing the scores by race. White and Asian students averaged a 25, while Black, Hispanic and American Indian/Alaskan Native populations scored a 21.

The Class of 2022’s overall low score marked the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20. ACT CEO Janet Godwin called the performance decline “alarming.”

In a news release, the company credited the decline to “systemic failures.”

The fate of big standardized tests is pinned to how colleges choose to move forward. While schools in California have officially gone test-blind, other nationally renowned schools, like MIT and Georgetown, have reverted to requiring tests.

In Virginia, the College of William & Mary has been test-optional since 2020. Like most colleges, the decision was spurred by the pandemic.

But it may yet stick. College Dean of Admissions Tim Wolfe said the college is going to look at data around its first test-optional cohort this fall.

A key element will be weighing the academic performance, but another part of the calculus, Wolfe said, is looking at whether dropping the requirement encouraged a broader applicant pool.

“Students may have been choosing not to apply because they look at that standardized test score range and think they can’t get in,” Wolfe said. William & Mary’s middle range of ACT scores is between 30 and 34, according to the college’s website.

“Does this enable some students who in the past would have felt self-selected out?” Wolfe said.

“If we don’t remain test-optional, does that run the risk of shutting down some students from even applying?”

In the spring, the school will announce whether it’ll make the switch permanent, extend the pilot, or revert to requiring standardized tests.

The ACT and the SAT have long jostled for dominance in the world of standardized testing. Both organizations, which are technically nonprofits, have exclusive arrangements with states to administer their tests, with the ACT popular in the Midwest and the SAT more popular on the coasts.

In Virginia, the SAT has been more common, and is taken by between 40% and 50% of high schoolers. But the SAT is still thousands of students off its pre-pandemic participation levels. In 2022, roughly 47,000 students took the test, down from 61,000 in 2019.

FairTest’s Feder thinks it’s probable that both tests will continue to fade away as students choose one or the other, as criticism mounts and as a growing number of colleges throw out the requirement entirely.

“I think there’s a real counteroffensive that’s about to begin,” Feder said. “The entire testing industry has their backs to the wall.”