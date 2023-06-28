Dolly Parton's Imagination Library just added a new stop to ever growing list of destinations — and Richmond children are urged to climb aboard.

The program, launched by the Dollywood Foundation over 20 years ago, gives books free of charge to children beginning at birth to age 5 across the globe.

The foundation is partnering with the local non-profit group Read to Them Inc., which focuses on developing school curriculum and at-home training on the benefits of reading aloud to students.

As of Wednesday, over 1,000 Richmond kids, ages up to 5, had signed up for the program.

“We were wildly surprised to see how quickly this has grown,” said Read to Them Executive Director Christa Donohue. “But I think it directly speaks to the need for programs like these.”

Donohue said the non-profit first began considering bringing the Imagination Library to the city prior to COVID-19. But with limited resources and uncertainty as a result of the pandemic, the organization waited for a better time. This year, the organization decided it was time.

In order to be considered for the program, the Dollywood Foundation seeks the help of local organizations to serve as the go-between. So, the foundation chooses the books and distributes them through the mail, while local non-profits help create the list of children signed up and are in charge of fundraising for the books.

Registration is at imaginationlibraryrva.org. Age-appropriate books are mailed monthly.

For Donohue, the Imagination Library serves as a way to further the non-profits own goals. By providing books to children during their early childhood development years, it will help establish the necessary reading and learning tools students need prior to starting school, she said.

“We had planned to launch the program in October of this year, but as word started trickling out we decided to speed up our process in order to meet the demand,” Donohue said. “Since then, it’s been full steam ahead and this is really vital, by placing books in the home prior to school, its really going to impact their success.”

Dolly Parton first launched the Imagination Library in 1995 to kids living in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee. Five years later, Parton began a national replication effort to distribute books to children across the country. In 2003, the Imagination Library celebrated the mailing of its one millionth book.

An average of 1 million books are mailed each month across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Photos: Dolly Parton through the years