Douglas Freeman High School announces new mascot, the Mavericks
Douglas Freeman High School announces new mascot, the Mavericks

Freeman logos

Douglas Freeman High School on Thursday that it's teams will be called the Mavericks instead of the Rebels.

The change comes five months after it began the discussion of changing the old nickname because of its ties to the Confederacy.

“It really captures the ethos of our student body and our school as change agents, forward thinkers, an independent spirit,” said school principal John Marshall.

A vote conducted by 1,400 students, faculty and community members overwhelmingly chose Mavericks over three other finalists: Pioneers, Trailblazers and Freeman United.

In June, after the police killing of George Floyd, when the Richmond community began discussing the removal of its Confederate statues on Monument Avenue, the school asked its community for feedback on its mascot and whether the name should be changed.

