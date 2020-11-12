Douglas Freeman High School changes mascot from Rebels to Mavericks

In 2016, Henrico renamed Harry Flood Byrd Middle School, located down the road from Freeman and named for a proponent of massive resistance to school integration, to Quioccasin, which is the name of the road on which the school stands and a Native American word meaning “Gathering Place.”

Freeman received assistance on its revision from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Brandcenter, which interviewed students, faculty, coaches and alumni and asked them what values the mascot should embody. The Brandcenter, which did its work at no cost to the school system, developed the list of finalists and drew a new logo, the letter M formed by a forward-facing letter F and a backward-facing F.

More than two decades ago, the song “Dixie” was played at Freeman football games, and a person dressed as Confederate general strolled the sideline. Both have been retired, and Marshall said he’s unsure if there will be any costumed individual at sporting events. The student body has gotten used to not having one, he said, and some prefer it that way.