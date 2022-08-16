Dozens of Hanover residents speak on proposed transgender policy in overtime meeting

Tuesday night’s Hanover County School Board meeting regarding a proposed transgender policy quickly became tense as the third speaker was ushered out by a deputy while addressing the board.

Resident Wendy Kersey was talking about the local organization Hanover Patriots, which had a strong presence at the meeting and generally supports the policy. She was interrupted by School Board Chair John Axselle III, who asked her to stay on topic. The two spoke over each other, and Kersey was ushered away by a deputy as she spoke about Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative legal advocacy organization that largely wrote the proposed transgender policy.

The Hanover County School Board listened to more than three dozen residents give their input on the controversial proposed policy regarding transgender students’ access to restrooms and locker rooms.

The proposed policy, which was introduced last week, would require transgender students and their guardians to submit a written request to school administration asking for access to restrooms, locker rooms or changing facilities that align with the students’ gender identities.

Speakers who criticized the policy called it an evil, discriminatory method of bullying. Residents who spoke in favor of the policy called it an equitable compromise.

According to the proposed policy, the required written request may contain several personal documents including students’ disciplinary or criminal records or signed statements from the students’ doctors or therapists “verifying that the student has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and/or that the student consistently and authentically expresses a binary gender identity.” School Board Attorney Lisa Seward clarified last week that the documents suggested in the policy are not required.

When the policy was proposed at last week’s School Board meeting, board members did not converse about the policy as was expected by many because the item being described was a discussion item on the agenda. The discussion was limited to a presentation by Seward, who said the proposal was largely drafted by the Arizona-based organization Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal advocacy organization with expressed anti-LGBTQ views. The board voted in March to allow ADF to review its policy.

The ACLU of Virginia, which filed a lawsuit against the Hanover School Board in December, said in a statement that the proposed policy is appalling, invasive and discriminatory.

“HCSB has failed at every turn to create a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all its students,” the statement reads in part. “Singling out transgender students and requiring them to go through a burdensome process perpetuates the stigma and harm that has contributed to the alarming suicide and self-harm rates amongst transgender youth”

It has been almost a year since the Hanover County School Board controversy surrounding the treatment of transgender students began. According to a statewide law, the Hanover School Board should have adopted an appropriate policy regarding the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students by Sept. 7, 2021 — the first day of last school year.

The School Board in November voted to implement a policy that covered some parts of the requirements but stopped short of language involving transgender students’ access to bathrooms.

Per a School Board policy, the allotted time was supposed to be capped at one hour, but the board’s chair allowed speakers to continue past 8 p.m.

The board is scheduled to vote on the proposed policy at a special meeting on August 30.