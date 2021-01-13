Dunnavant, Morrissey, Petersen to introduce budget amendment requiring schools to open in person to receive state funds

Dr. Danny Avula, who runs Richmond's and Henrico's health districts, has mentioned that mental health hospitals for children have become full as more kids experience mental health crises while school is closed, which is where students often build healthy relationships with adults and peers.

Morrissey said in his constituency in Petersburg and Hopewell, he's heard many sentiments of parents wanting to send their kids back to school because they don't have the financial means to support them at home.

"There are lots of people my senate district that really want to send their children to brick and mortar schools, and they don't have the financial resources to do the academy at the kitchen table, and those children are really being hurt," he said later in an interview.

Despite data showing that overwhelmingly, schools do not drive community spread, teachers and families in school districts such as Richmond Public Schools have said they do not want to go back to school in person. In a survey to gauge where parents and staff stood on returning to in-person buildings, 80% of teachers and 63% of families who responded said they were not comfortable with returning to buildings. With that, the Richmond School Board voted 8-1 to remain virtual.