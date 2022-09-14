Education department doesn't expect major changes to draft of history standards

While the Virginia Department of Education is taking a longer approach in updating its history standards, including scheduling community engagement sessions and public hearings, the department has not made significant changes to the draft’s content nor does it anticipate doing so.

State Board of Education member Anne Holton, a former state secretary of education, asked during a meeting Wednesday whether the education department anticipates any major cuts to the draft based on what it knows so far and further input.

“I don’t anticipate any major changes or deletions of content,” Christonya Brown, the state education department’s history and social science coordinator, said in response.

“What we have seen with our public comment and also from working with our committees was more of expanding and being more inclusive of other people’s events, and cultures. So I don’t anticipate any type of deletion, especially major deletions in content.”

Brown presented an updated timeline to the board on Wednesday afternoon. The new timeline comes on the heels of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow urging the board in August to allow more time before the board’s first thorough review of the proposed standards.

The department is scheduling community engagement sessions and public hearings regarding the History and Social Science Standards of Learning for the next coming months.

Holton asked: “So your anticipation is that the draft that will be shared for public response is basically the same as the draft that was presented to the board [in August]?

“So you’re not anticipating major reductions or additions to that content before the community engagement sessions?”

“The draft you will present to us for consideration for at first review [in November] will it be the same content or will it reflect updates based on the sessions to date?,” Holton asked.

Brown said that if state education officials make any changes as a result of the community sessions, she will do her best to make it part of the first review the department prepares for the board in November.

The department is slated to present the standards to the board for final approval in January, roughly two months after the original timeline.

Currently, department staff and unidentified consultants are working on an element of the project which will result in a standards document and curriculum frameworks for each course. The framework documents will divide content into columns organized by the categories of understandings, supporting questions, and knowledge and learning experiences.

Next month, the education department will continue to work with its senior leadership to review the standards and frameworks and schedule three in-person community engagement sessions. In November, the department plans to schedule two in-person community engagement sessions and bring the first review to the board, followed by public hearings the first week of December. One virtual community engagement session is slated for December.

Brown said the department is looking to cut off registration for community engagement sessions at 100 people.

The department will then bring the standards to the Board of Education for a final review at a January meeting.

According to state law, the Department of Education and the State Board of Education are required to review Standards of Learning subject areas at least once every seven years. First published in 1995, the department and board reviewed history and social sciences Standards of Learning in 2001, 2008 and 2015.

Proposed changes to the history standards include an expansion on the civil rights movement and the Holocaust for U.S. History classes and the introduction of Sikhism as a major world religion in high school world history and geography classes.

Balow had recommended ahead of the August meeting that the standards “undergo further development and input from Virginians and national experts.” She also wanted to allow the five new Board of Education members more time to review the draft proposal and to fix corrections and typos in the draft.

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, expressed criticism of Balow for asking for input from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a Washington-based conservative think tank, in a news conference last month.

“What I suspect is the real intentionality of the delay is to revise the standards through the specific lens of the [Gov. Glenn] Youngkin administration, its corporate partners, and special interest groups whose intent is to whitewash our history books and to not allow for a more full representation of the rich diversity that is part of our American heritage and history,” Hashmi, a former college administrator and chair of the Senate Public Education subcommittee said last month.

In Youngkin’s first executive order signed Jan. 15, the day he was inaugurated, he called for “ending the use of inherently divisive concepts” in Virginia’s K-12 public education.

Revisions to the current history standards began during then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration. The revision process has garnered over 5,000 public comments. The Department of Education also worked with several committees made up of students, teachers, historians, professors, museums, school administrators and more when crafting the nearly 400-page standards draft.

The public comment period closes Sept. 25.