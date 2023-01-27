Education official celebrates School Choice Week as state idles on issue

Virginia's Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera on Friday visited a Richmond charter school, the Patrick Henry School of Science & Arts, in celebration of National School Choice Week. Despite the administration’s push over the past year, Democrats have blocked efforts to expand school choice in Virginia.

“Every single student in Virginia should have access to a school which is as wonderful as Patrick Henry,” Guidera told an assembly of students on Friday morning at the school on Semmes Avenue. “I'm going to go back to my office inspired to make sure that we make it possible for there to be more Patrick Henrys across the commonwealth.”

Charter schools are publicly funded schools that are independently operated under their own governing boards and are not under the authority of local school boards. The autonomy gives charter schools more freedom in their curriculum, budget and staffing. Charters are free and open to all students.

Virginia, with its restrictive charter school laws, is home to only seven charter schools. Neighboring states North Carolina and Maryland both have upward of 100 charter schools.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin before his inauguration announced a plan to launch up to 20 charter schools in his first year in office. The plan did not come to fruition last year when the Senate rejected administration-backed legislation to clear a path for more charter schools in the commonwealth.

The most likely path forward for the administration’s school choice push is lab schools, which are K-12 schools partnered with a higher education institution to focus on innovative curriculum outside the traditional public education system.

Youngkin won a partial victory for his signature lab school proposal last year when Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears broke a tie vote in the Senate to rescue his amendment to triple the number of higher education institutions that can partner with local school divisions. But the Senate then voted to block his proposal to use state per-pupil funds to pay for them.

The House Education Committee voted this week to advance an administration-backed school choice bill that would allocate a portion of per-pupil state funding to a savings account for parents to spend on private school tuition or other specified education expenses. But it faces a steep uphill battle in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

“Senate Democrats are committed to ensuring our public schools get the funding they so need,” said Gianni Snidle, spokesman for the Senate Democratic Caucus. “Any bills that would funnel money away from our underfunded public schools will not pass.”