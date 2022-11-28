Effective date of new K-12 transgender policies unknown as public comment review continues

The Virginia Department of Education is still working to review more than 71,000 written public comments on its proposed K-12 transgender policies, and new policies will not go into effect until the task is completed.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration revealed the controversial policies in September.

The proposed document puts control into the hands of parents by requiring parental approval of changes to a student’s name, nicknames or pronouns.

The document would also require students to use school bathrooms that match their birth sex “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires” and require student participation in school athletics and activities to be based on students’ birth sex.

The Youngkin administration’s document would replace the K-12 transgender policies written under then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration last year that provided additional protections for transgender and nonbinary students.

The proposed Youngkin policies were widely denounced by LGBTQ advocates and organizations, and prompted thousands of Virginia students across the state to walk out of school on Sept. 27 in protest.

The document garnered more than 71,000 public comments online, several of which brought into play a state law that requires an additional 30-day public comment period for guidance documents accused of being contrary to state law. The law also requires the state education department to respond to those comments in writing.

The additional mandated 30-day review period for the VDOE’s transgender policies ended Saturday, but the department has not yet completed its review of the comments.

VDOE spokesman Charles Pyle said last month that the department was researching artificial intelligence tools that could be used for the large number of public comments but, on Monday, said none would have provided the thorough review called for by State Superintendent Jillian Balow.

Pyle did not provide an expected timeline for the review process, but said the guidance will only become final after any warranted edits are made and the final draft is approved by Balow.