Embattled rector at University of Richmond steps down

The head of the University of Richmond board of trustees, Paul Queally, will step down from his position Thursday at the conclusion of his term. Last year, Queally was at the center of debate regarding the names of two campus buildings and their ties to racism.

At the time, Queally was opposed to changing the names of Ryland Hall and Freeman Hall, despite protests from students and faculty. Robert Ryland owned slaves and Douglas Southall Freeman supported segregation and eugenics. Altering the names would be equivalent to submitting to cancel culture, Queally said, according to professors.

Faculty and staff criticized his comments. Professors said he referred to students as Black, brown and “regular students,” and a former UR staffer, Jessica Washington, accused him of interrupting and condescending toward her. She called it “the single most horrific and traumatizing work experience I have ever had.”

The faculty censured Queally and ratified a vote of no confidence in him, saying the board had perhaps fallen out of step with the university community. Queally did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

In March 2022, the board reversed its decision and changed the building names.

Queally also came under fire in 2014 for comments he made at a secret Wall Street fraternity induction ceremony in New York. According to New York Magazine, Queally made fun of Hillary Clinton and Barney Frank, a former member of Congress who is gay. The jokes were described as sexist and homophobic.

Queally later said the remarks were made in the spirit of the event and “do not reflect my views or my values.”

A 1986 UR graduate, Queally was co-president of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a New York private equity firm. He has donated millions of dollars to the university, and his name is on three buildings. He has served on the board since 2010.

Replacing him as rector is R. Lewis Boggs, a current board member. Also stepping down from the board are vice rector Susan G. Quisenberry, Louis W. Moelchert Jr., Gregory S. Rogowski and Michael P. Walrath.

Four new members have been elected this year: Stephen J. Aronson, Dr. Stacy Garrett-Ray, Ajay Nagpal and Kevin R. Seth.

Aronson, a UR alumnus, returns to the board after a three-year absence. He retired from British banking giant Barclays, where he was head of campus recruiting for distribution and senior executive ally for LGBTQ employees.

Garrett-Ray, a UR alumna, is a vice president for Ascension, a St. Louis-based private health care system, and a family medicine physician.

Nagpal, a parent of a UR student, is chief operating officer at Millennium Management, a New York-based global investment firm.

Seth is a partner at Edgewood Management, a Maryland-based property management company, and the parent of two UR students.