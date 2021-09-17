Enrollment declines 2% at VCU, a lingering effect of the pandemic on low-income families, says school president

Enrollment has declined slightly at Virginia Commonwealth University, a lingering effect of the financial distress felt by lower-income families caused by the pandemic, according to the school's president.
There are 28,865 students at VCU this fall, a preliminary number, vice president Tomikia LeGrande told the school’s board of visitors Friday. That’s a 2% decline from last fall, and it’s expected to cause a nearly $8 million budget deficit.
VCU educates a large number of low-income students, and they were the most vulnerable to financial loss during the pandemic, VCU president Michael Rao said. Many of their parents lost jobs in the restaurant or hospitality industries, and those parents were more likely to tell their students to attend community college or skip college for now to help the family.
Low-income students were less likely to apply for financial aid last year, and VCU can’t give students all the financial help they need, Rao said.
“We do not meet the need of our students,” he added.
Providing a higher level aid is among his top priorities. The average need-based scholarship or grant given to freshmen at VCU is $15,000, according to U.S. News & World Report. Thirty-two percent of students are eligible for federal Pell grants, intended for low-income families.
The state’s most prestigious universities, which attract the wealthiest students, saw record applicant numbers last spring. The University of Virginia, the College of William & Mary and Virginia Tech saw their applicant pools swell in 2021.
But at VCU, enrollment has declined three years in a row and has sunk 7% since 2018, when there were 31,000 students.
Other universities are struggling, too, LeGrande said. Colleges that are in urban areas and serve low-income students, such as VCU, are struggling the most, Rao said. The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia will report final statewide enrollment numbers later this year.
Freshman enrollment sank at colleges throughout the country in 2020, as universities moved classes online and canceled much of social experience because of the pandemic. That lack of students can bog down a university’s enrollment for the next three years. The number of first-year students at VCU – 4,163 – rebounded this year, jumping 9%. But it didn’t fully recover to the pre-pandemic level.
VCU’s goal was to keep enrollment flat, LeGrande said. “We knew it was going to be challenging to try to increase enrollment.”
Fewer students means less money, and VCU expects to take in about $200 million in tuition revenue, which is 2% below budget. The university is projecting a $7.8 million deficit because of the drop in enrollment, said Karol Gray, VCU’s chief financial officer. The deficit is an issue the university will have to address this fall, she added.
To improve enrollment, VCU will focus on keeping students already enrolled, LeGrande said. The school’s graduation rate is 67%. And it will focus on increasing the number of out-of-state students, who make up 14% of the student body.
VCU has a diverse group of students compared to other Virginia public universities. Forty percent of students are underrepresented minorities, and 29% are first-generation college students.
Though the campus has reopened, many classes have stayed online. Professors were given the choice of what modality to teach their classes. When the pandemic began, education abruptly shifted to a remote environment and largely stayed online through the 2020-2021 school year.
This year, 42% of classes are online, 34% are in person and 18% are hybrid. Another 6% are one-on-one meetings between students and faculty.
VCU announced it would require vaccines this fall, but unlike other universities, it will not withdraw students who are noncompliant. The university placed a hold on their accounts, which keeps them from adding or dropping classes, and it keeps them from enrolling in classes in the spring of 2022.
Ninety-eight percent of VCU students are in compliance – 94% have gotten the shot, and 4% have received an exemption. Students who are unvaccinated must perform weekly tests, and students who miss tests can be withdrawn from school.
Ninety-eight percent of VCU employees are vaccinated, too. VCU staff were included under Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandate, which requires all state employees to be immunized. Unvaccinated employees also must undergo regular testing and can be terminated for missing tests.
There have been 180 positive cases on campus this semester, including 35 this week, according to the university’s online dashboard. Universities saw a much higher positivity rate last year, when there were more than 20,000 cases at Virginia colleges, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch survey of university figures. Liberty University, which has not mandated vaccines or masks, has reported more than 1,222 cases this semester.
At VCU Health, 95% of employees are vaccinated. Last month, VCU Health announced it would require shots for all its workers, becoming the first local health system to mandate the shot. Two months ago, VCU Health was stuck at a 70% vaccination rate, said Dr. Art Kellermann, senior vice president for health sciences at VCU and CEO of VCU Health System. Virtually all doctors and most nurses had already gotten the shot, he said, but now loading dock employees, food service employees and house keepers are vaccinated, too.
Bon Secours, a nonprofit health system in Richmond, also recently announced a vaccine mandate. HCA, a for-profit system in the area, hasn’t announced such a requirement, but its employees are included under President Joe Biden’s order that companies with 100 employees or more require the shot.
