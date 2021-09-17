Enrollment declines 2% at VCU, a lingering effect of the pandemic on low-income families, says school president

The state’s most prestigious universities, which attract the wealthiest students, saw record applicant numbers last spring. The University of Virginia, the College of William & Mary and Virginia Tech saw their applicant pools swell in 2021.

But at VCU, enrollment has declined three years in a row and has sunk 7% since 2018, when there were 31,000 students.

Other universities are struggling, too, LeGrande said. Colleges that are in urban areas and serve low-income students, such as VCU, are struggling the most, Rao said. The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia will report final statewide enrollment numbers later this year.

Freshman enrollment sank at colleges throughout the country in 2020, as universities moved classes online and canceled much of social experience because of the pandemic. That lack of students can bog down a university’s enrollment for the next three years. The number of first-year students at VCU – 4,163 – rebounded this year, jumping 9%. But it didn’t fully recover to the pre-pandemic level.

VCU’s goal was to keep enrollment flat, LeGrande said. “We knew it was going to be challenging to try to increase enrollment.”