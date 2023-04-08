Last fall, Virginia Tech's enrollment surpassed 38,000 students, the largest in school history. The Blacksburg university has grown dramatically in the past two decades, increasing its student body by a third.

But most colleges aren't enjoying such success. At Radford University, the number of incoming freshmen has crashed almost 40% in the past decade. At Longwood University, freshman enrollment is down almost 30%.

When selective schools such as Virginia Tech take more students, they reach into James Madison University's pool. That forces JMU to reach into the pockets of Radford, Longwood or Mary Washington.

The growth of the large colleges in the state has caused an imbalance, and state leaders haven't decided how to respond. Without a plan, some public and private colleges could be forced to close, said Walter Curt, a member of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

"We are not walking into the future with our eyes open," he said.

There's no reason to believe the problem will correct itself. In the next decade, the number of high school graduates in the state is expected to decline - it's being called an "enrollment cliff" - leaving colleges to fight over fewer applicants. The percentage of men attending college has dropped in the past decade, and more people are questioning the value of a college education.

After decades of growth, Virginia colleges are entering a new era of significant change. Schools may be forced to lay off faculty and cut programs. The state's most competitive schools, such as the University of Virginia and the College of William & Mary, might become even harder for Virginia students to access.

"The issue is how can we as a state afford to keep them in business?" Curt said. "This is survival."

10,000 empty seats

Almost all of the state's large colleges are growing, including George Mason, Virginia Tech, UVa, JMU and Old Dominion. The state's largest college, Liberty University, boasts 130,000 students, with about 115,000 of them fully online.

UVa and Tech have received record application numbers, and George Mason has grown alongside its Northern Virginia community. (VCU is an outlier - it's the state's only large college that is shrinking. Its enrollment has slipped in each of the past four years.)

But the ripple effects of that growth have hurt small colleges throughout the state. Among public schools, Radford, Longwood and Mary Washington have experienced the largest drops.

Private schools are feeling the pinch, too. There are about 10,000 empty seats at private colleges in the state, Curt said.

Not every small college is contracting. The most selective schools, such as William & Mary, Washington & Lee and the University of Richmond, are still filling their seats.

To rein in UVa and Virginia Tech, Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, proposed a bill this year to cap each public college's growth at 2% every two years.

The measure was rejected because of concerns that it would drive students to out-of-state colleges and hold back colleges that need to grow.

Make UVa, W&M harder to get into

Longwood's president, Taylor Reveley III, has another idea - make UVa and Virginia Tech more selective by allowing the schools to take more out-of-state students.

Virginia law allows the two colleges to grow their out-of-state population by just 1 percentage point each year if the new students are enrolled in a high-demand field, such as computer science.

Thirty-two percent of UVa students come from outside Virginia, and they pay $54,000 annually for tuition and fees, triple what an in-state student pays. At William & Mary, 38% of students are from out of state, and they pay roughly $47,000 in tuition, or about double what in-state students pay.

Those percentages are low compared with other flagships, including the University of Alabama (58% out of state), Purdue University (53%) or the University of Michigan (50%).

Eliminating the cap is a win-win, Reveley said. UVa and William & Mary would rake in more revenue, improve their academic profile and rise in the rankings. (UVa placed 25th, and William & Mary 41st among all U.S. colleges in the most recent ranking from U.S. News & World Report.)

The state's small schools, such as Longwood, would receive a larger pool of applicants.

But not all Virginia residents want already elite schools to become more difficult to access. UVa offered acceptance to 26% of in-state applicants this year, according to a consulting firm. Some believe that number is low enough already. Others say the primary mission of Virginia public colleges is to educate Virginia students.

The move would serve the state as a whole, Reveley said, calling Virginia's group of colleges the best in the country.

The other problem with Reveley's suggestion is that it might not work. Peter Blake, head of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, said students who are rejected from UVa don't necessarily go to Virginia Tech or JMU. They might attend South Carolina or Clemson.

Reveley called that notion "overstated," saying most students would stay in state. UVa and William & Mary did not respond to requests for comment.

More affordable, more relevant

The state could take a number of other measures to correct the imbalance between large colleges and small.

Virginia could follow North Carolina, which recently picked four small colleges and pumped them with more state funding, allowing them to lower their tuition prices and attract more students.

Another idea is to add more relevant programs that match the needs of students, including short-term workforce credentials.

But in the end, colleges might be forced to reduce their faculty and staff and cut the number of programs and services they offer. Some community colleges, which have suffered large enrollment losses, already did this.

It wouldn't be unprecedented for a Virginia college to close. Saint Paul's College, a private historically Black college in Lawrenceville, shuttered in 2013. Virginia Intermont College, a private college in Bristol, ceased operation in 2014. Both schools were more than 100 years old.

In 2015, the board at Sweet Briar College in Amherst County voted to permanently close, but alumnae at the all-women's school rallied to save it. Closing a school would mean cutting hundreds of jobs and significantly impacting the local economy.

Reveley says it's not likely that another college closes, because Virginia isn't losing high school graduates as dramatically as other states.

"The demographics are very much in Virginia's favor," he said.

For years, state policies encouraged colleges to grow. But as colleges enter a new era, it might be time to revisit those policies, Blake said.

The need for highly educated workers isn't going away, he said. To meet the economy's needs, colleges will have to cast a larger net for students. They have to become more accessible, more affordable and more relevant in order to survive.

"There's a reality you need to own up to," Blake said.

