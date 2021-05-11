Equity raises questions at and before Hanover school board meeting

McLane said the existence of an equity audit means school officials “are looking for racism, they’re going to find racism and then they’re going to try to fix it ... even though it wasn’t there.”

McLane also said many parents are increasingly frustrated by the school division’s mask and social distance requirements.

“Overwhelming mountains of evidence show that this virus doesn’t affect children — absolutely no risk to them,” she said, adding that Hanover residents who want the vaccine have access to it and that vaccinations shouldn’t be encouraged in schools.

“The kids hate it, the parents hate it,” McLane said about the safety protocols, and “as time goes by, it’s harder and harder for [school officials] to justify with all that we know about the virus.”

During the board meeting, Gill said from an operational standpoint, equity in Hanover schools means “to provide every student with the resources and materials so that each child can maximize his or her success — it is not to limit the abilities or the opportunities of one in favor of another.”

School officials told the board that a team will be put together to examine next steps with regards to the findings.